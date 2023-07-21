Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Peter McDonald Premiership: Nyngan will host Macquarie

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated July 21 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

He started off the season planning on playing in the Nyngan forward pack but Cale Dunn has found himself at home in the centres for the Tigers in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.