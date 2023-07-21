He started off the season planning on playing in the Nyngan forward pack but Cale Dunn has found himself at home in the centres for the Tigers in 2023.
Dunn has been one of the unsung heroes for Nyngan's Peter McDonald Premiership (PMP) side this season, with the youngster currently the second-highest try scorer in the competition.
Trailing only Dubbo CYMS' Jeremy Thurston for tries, Dunn has recorded 10 four-pointers this season and joked he had no idea this would happen.
"It sort of just kept creeping up and creeping up," he said.
"I had a look the other day and saw I was second, I didn't think at the start of the year that I would be up there but I am."
Forming a lethal right edge with Josh Merritt, Dunn has often made things difficult for opposition centres due largely to his frame and power.
But playing down his own involvement, Dunn gave a lot of credit to his gun halfback.
"I think I'm playing alright, it's pretty easy playing off Joshy (Merritt)," he said.
"He sort of tells you what to do and you do it, he puts you in the right spot.
"He gives you early ball and I just do my best to break the line or make some good metres for the team."
READ ALSO:
Merritt and Mason Williams have proved experience heads in the halves for the Tigers, something they've lacked a little at times in recent seasons.
Currently in fourth on the ladder, a win for the Tigers would open the gap between themselves and Macquarie who are two points back in fifth.
With just three matches remaining, Dunn believes Nyngan is in a good spot, especially after a big win over Parkes last weekend.
"We are coming off a win so the vibes are pretty good, hopefully we can get another one against Macquarie," he said.
"They aren't too far behind us on the ladder so if we can get a win maybe it might cement us a spot in the finals."
Nyngan may not be locked into the finals yet but Dunn has a feeling should the Tigers qualify, they will be a scary prospect for a lot of sides.
"We can't really drop too many more games I would think because it's so close between us, Wellington and Macquarie on the ladder," he said.
"We are only one point behind Wellington so if we can get up to maybe third that would be good but fourth would be great as well.
"If we get into the finals, I think we can go a pretty fair way into it."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
