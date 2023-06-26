Lithgow might be the home of NRL star Wayde Egan, but it was his younger brother who was the pride of the town on Sunday.
Cooper Egan stepped up in the final two minutes of the Peter McDonald Premiership clash with the Macquarie Raiders and nailed a shot at goal from more than 40 metres out to secure a thrilling win.
Egan's successful shot resulted in a 20-18 victory and ensured back-to-back wins for the Workies Wolves after the side failed to win once in the opening six rounds.
Halfback Egan showed plenty of belief in the final stages, as he backed himself to kick the all-important penalty despite some doubts from others.
"All the boys were egging me on but some said kick for touch," he said.
"I had a bit of confidence in myself and I nailed the last two. The crowd wasn't really behind me but the boys were with me and it skimmed the upright and just snuck in.
"It was good. It felt like the whole world was off my shoulders, it was good."
The day was a special one for the Egans as another brother, Tallan, also had a day out.
Tallan carved up in the under 18s, scoring three tries and kicking five goals in a stunning 22-point first-half effort.
He didn't play the second half as he was given some time to rest before lining up at fullback for the first grade side.
The trip to a cold Tony Luchetti Oval in Lithgow was not one the Raiders were relishing and they went into the match without both captain-coaches, Jack Kavanagh and Alex Ronayne.
The Dubbo side handed debuts to youngster Zeke Heterick and new signing Hamish Astill, a former CYMS star, while Blake Merritt lined up in the number seven jersey after moving home from a stint with the Canterbury Bulldogs during the week.
The visitors had a strong wind at their back in the opening 40 but were never able to shake Lithgow, who hung in and entered the half-time break at 12-all.
After coach Kyle Willmott decided to have his half-time chat out on the field rather than in the sheds, Lithgow continued to show plenty of fight in the second half.
Macquarie, as has been the case at other times during the season, were their own worst enemy at times and so it proved again when things were locked at 18-all late on.
A dangerous tackle resulted in a penalty and Egan stepped up to seal what could be an important victory for his side.
"We had lots of confidence coming into today," Egan said.
"We had a bit of confidence after last week after scoring first win of the year. We have to play two halves of footy and I thought we did that really well today."
Unfortunately for Lithgow, both Bathurst Panthers and Orange Hawks - the sides third and fourth on the Group 10 ladder - also won on Sunday meaning Egan and his side are still four points off a finals place.
But, with momentum now building the Wolves head into challenging clashes with Parkes and Mudgee with the belief they have what it takes to make up ground.
"We've just got to be confident in ourselves and keep putting the work in at training and work hard for each other," Egan said.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
