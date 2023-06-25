Sunday's Peter McDonald Premiership match may not have been one to savour, but the post-match scenes were memorable for two CYMS stalwarts.
Alex Bonham and Billy Sing were congratulated for 10 years of service to the CYMS first grade side after the 60-0 demolition of Orange CYMS at Apex Oval.
The match was over in the 60th minute as the mandatory NSW Rugby League 60-point mercy rule came into effect.
READ ALSO:
Bonham spent the bulk of the second half on the bench after setting his side on their way from hooker in the first 40, while Sing and his fellow forwards were never required to do too much against a struggling Orange CYMS which also forfeited reserve grade.
But the post-game ceremony brought some emotion from both players, who have played a huge role in CYMS' run of dominance alongside fellow 10-year club members Jarryn Powyer, Jyie Chapman and Ben Marlin.
"I didn't expect that but when you look back on the memories and mates you've made, it's overwhelming," Sing said.
"I've made mates at CYMS that I know I'll have long after I retire from footy and that's what's special."
Bonham echoed those thoughts and said he was proud to do his bit and help CYMS to 10 straight grand finals between 2013 and 2022.
"Ten years is a long time in country footy to stay with one club. A lot of money gets thrown around these days but we've been lucky to have five of us go through together and stay together," Bonham said.
"I think it's why we've been at the top of the game, having those leaders who want to show up every week and we drag those younger blokes coming through.
"We both showed a bit of emotion there while we were making our speeches and the Old Boys and board members they love to see that."
Bonham also paid tribute to former greats of CYMS like Luke Jenkins, who helped mentor him when he was new to first grade and gave him the lessons he shares now with younger players at the Fishies.
Sunday's match was one of the less intense the pair have been a part of in the last decade.
The Dubbo side - top of the Group 11 pool at the season's midway point - always started a hot favourite in the CYMS derby given the Orange side was winless and had suffered a string of heavy losses in 2023.
The hosts, under instructions from coach Shawn Townsend, were keen to spread the ball and show plenty of attacking intent and it led to a stunning 40-0 half-time margin.
The final whistle was blown just 20 minutes into the second half, with James Stanley, Tom Hughes and Corey Drew all finishing the match with doubles.
"The scoreboard got away in the end but it was a good first hit-out (after back-to-back byes) and Orange CYMS were brave and had a few out," Sing said.
Orange CYMS captain-coach Ethan McKellar was obviously dejected post-game after an eighth successive loss, with his side having conceded 40 or more in six of those matches.
"It's hard," McKellar said.
"Numbers all year have been bad but today was the first time we've forfeited reggies, which we could have probably done since the start of round one.
"We've got young kids backing up from under 18s playing reserve grade and a lot of 18s playing first grade too and we just can't keep doing that to the boys and their bodies."
McKellar previously played in Group 11 with the Parkes Spacemen and is all too aware of CYMS' quality.
After seeing those in green and white wipe his side off the park, McKellar said there's no reason the Fishies won't be in the grand final again.
"Personally, Dubbo CYMS has been the pinnacle for years and years," he said.
"Their coaches, the fitness they have and their want to play, I think they're one of the top dogs there and I'd expect to see them there."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.