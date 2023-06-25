There was a point last year when getting up out of bed was an achievement for Mathew Cahill.
For someone in his 50s who had been involved with the high-octane world of racing for virtually his entire life, it was something difficult to come to terms with.
But after a slow and patient recovery, Cahill is now in the position to jump back in the saddle.
It was April last year when Cahill suffered a race fall at Canberra that left him with a fracture of his C1 vertebra.
He required treatment on the track from paramedics before time at Royal North Shore Hospital, three months in a halo brace, and weeks of physio and rehab work.
"It's been a slow process. It was a pretty significant neck injury and it's taken awhile to come good but it seems to be getting better every week," the 55-year-old said.
On Monday at Dubbo Turf Club he'll be back in action.
Cahill has two rides booked, both for Cowra trainer Michael Lynch.
While he was always hopeful of getting back into the saddle, all the decisions were left in the hands of the doctors, who continually checked in on Cahill.
As pleasing as it is to get that final tick of approval, the jockey admitted there were times when he didn't know if he would ride again.
"It was full circle. I was really busy, which you are in racing and you do a lot of travelling. You're working flat out and then all of a sudden it comes to a complete halt," Cahill said.
"It is a complete lifestyle change and readjustment and it is a bit tough and takes you awhile to get used to it, but you've just got to accept it and do the best you can.
"Just the relief of being able to get out of bed and walk around, it makes you realise what people go through when they do get significant injuries so it was a bit of an eye-opener for me."
While returning with a win would be the ultimate on Monday, it's more a chance for Cahill to see how his body responds.
He's been riding trackwork with Lynch for about two months but the pressure of race day is a different beast.
Kilkivarn and Guitar George will be Cahill's two rides, the latter coming off a third-placed finish at Wagga last start under the previous care of trainers Robert and Luke Price.
Monday will go a long way to deciding what the coming weeks and months look like for a man who won the Southern Districts Jockey Premiership last season despite months out of the saddle.
"I'm coming to the end of my career," Cahill said.
"I'm 56 this year and I thought I might have had three or four more years left in me so hopefully I can get back and can keep riding.
"It's all I've ever done and I enjoy it and hopefully I can get back to where I was."
The first of nine races jumps at 11.45am on Monday and the meeting will be headlined by the $34,000 Winter Country Classic Final (1300m).
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
