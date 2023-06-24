The Forbes Magpies are expected to challenge a six-week suspension handed down to representative prop Tongia Fox.
Fox was put on report during the Magpies' Peter McDonald Premiership long weekend loss to Parkes and was handed the hefty suspension on Thursday night.
Nyngan winger Ash Widders was also suspended for two weeks for a high shot.
Fox pleaded guilty but was unsuccessful in his bid to downgrade a Grade 3 unnecessary/heavy contact charge.
READ ALSO:
He was handed a six-game ban, his second suspension of the season after he missed two weeks earlier in the season following a high shot against Wellington.
If the Magpies are unsuccessful in any appeal, they will be without Fox for the bulk of the regular season.
Fox is currently due to return from his ban in round 14, with only one more round after that before finals.
The suspension is the latest blow for the Magpies who have struggled to field a consistent lineup and have fallen off the pace in the race for a spot in the PMP finals.
Heading into the round eight meeting with Bathurst Panthers on Sunday, Forbes is bottom of the Group 11 pool and three points off fourth spot.
Nyngan's Widders also fronted the judiciary on Thursday and received a two-game ban for a high shot during last weekend's win over Wellington.
An early guilty plea was submitted and the winger will now miss his side's two crossover matches against Mudgee and Orange CYMS.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.