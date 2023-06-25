There were some words of support sent in the direction of Orange CYMS after Sunday's heavy loss at Dubbo.
A season of struggle hit a new low on Sunday as the mercy rule was used after Dubbo CYMS raced to a 60-0 lead in 60 minutes.
There were no huge celebrations from the Dubbo CYMS players at full-time, with many instead wishing their Orange counterparts well as the club short on players looks to finish the year and then rebuild.
"I feel for CYMS," Dubbo hooker Alex Bonham said.
"I spoke to one of their boys and they've lost a few players from last year, which will always hurt a club no matter who you are.
"You hope to see them bounce back better next year. Especially when it's the two CYMS clubs, you're brothers in a way and you want to see them bounce back so hopefully they do."
It's not too often you see a first grade footy side spend their half-time break out in the middle of the field.
But that was the case at Tony Luchetti Sportsground on Sunday, when Lithgow opted against going into the sheds after the first 40 minutes.
It was 12-all against the visiting Macquarie and coach Kyle Willmott was heard to say to his "we've not come back out for a second half yet this year".
The decision to change it up paid off, as Cooper Egan nailed a late penalty from more than 40m out to secure a 20-18 victory for his side.
The win was just the second of the season for Lithgow after an earlier win over Orange CYMS.
Sunday was the perfect opportunity for two Parkes juniors to shine in first grade.
Wairua Jackson-Williams and Ryan Goodsell both played in Parkes' 18-14 loss to St Pat's in under 18s on Sunday morning, before they backed it up for the first grade boys later in the afternoon.
Jackson-Williams came off the bench, while Goodsell started at wing in first grade and he ultimately scored a try out wide in the 22-18 win.
The opportunity for the two youngsters came about after a number of first graders were unable to make the trip to Bathurst for the round eight PMP match. And there's no doubting the two boys grabbed their opportunity with both hands.
They might find themselves playing first grade a bit more often if they keep it up.
It wasn't too long after Dubbo CYMS' big win at home on Saturday that coaches and supporters started checking scores around the ground.
The main game they wanted to see was at Nyngan, where the Mudgee Dragons maintained top spot in the Group 10 pool by defeating the Tigers.
CYMS travels to Mudgee next weekend for what should be one of the best games of the season.
The Fishies changed up their style slightly on Sunday, with more attacking intent shown. They've promised to do the same at Glen Willow and it will be interesting to see how that style works against a powerful and physical Mudgee outfit.
June 30 marks the end of the player signing window and it will be interesting to see if any deals are secured.
Macquarie has been busy in the past week, with former junior Blake Merritt signed up after a stint in Sydney with the Bulldogs while former Dubbo CYMS star Hamish Astill has also been locked in.
Astill played reserve grade and while the Raiders already have a number of options at hooker, someone with his experience and know-how could be a shrewd addition.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.