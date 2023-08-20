Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Dubbo CYMS defeats Orange Hawks in Peter McDonald Premiership finals

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated August 20 2023 - 6:48pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a Dubbo CYMS victory which moved the side within one win of a place in this season's Peter McDonald Premiership grand final, but it was a performance which made coach Shawn Townsend throw his clipboard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.