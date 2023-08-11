Dubbo CYMS are no strangers to being near the top of Group 11 ladders.
But with another four minor premierships locked up, the club wants more.
With one match still remaining this season, Dubbo CYMS have locked up the top spot in the Peter McDonald Premiership (PMP), league tag and Tom Nelson under 18s.
Barring a disastrous loss to Nyngan, the club's reserve grade side will also finish first, meaning all four sides will be in action at Apex Oval next weekend.
Club president Nick Sykes said the success of the grades is nice but there is still work to be done.
"It is (a proud achievement), if it happens it will be for the club," he said.
"It's a long season so it's definitely an achievement.
"As a few of the boys said during the weekend, we aren't here to win minor premierships but it gives you that home-ground advantage come finals time."
Three of the four Fishies sides made it through to the grand finals last year.
READ ALSO:
Now the business end of the season has arrived, Sykes believes the club's brilliant 2023 campaign to date isn't down to one person.
"We certainly aren't here to win minor premierships but you don't win them without I guess putting that effort in all the way from the start of the year," he said.
"It just shows how consistent all four grades have been and it comes down to the coaching staff putting in those hours.
"The players turn up to training, every week we have a great roll-up in all four grades. That's probably a big reason why we have been the most consistent club across Group 11."
As things stand, the Fishies will face the second-placed side in Group 10 in all four grades for their opening finals matches.
Only the PMP and Tom Nelson under 18s were Western-wide, resulting in split finals series until the final match of the season.
Dubbo CYMS were one of the biggest advocates to change the concept to run in parallel with first grade and juniors, something Sykes is confident has worked.
"It's just so much better having one finals series and not having a couple playing here and more in the other," he said.
"It should be a fantastic finals series across all four grades, it's an exciting time really."
All four Dubbo CYMS grades will be in Nyngan on Sunday.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
