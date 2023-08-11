Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Peter McDonald Premiership: Seaun Stanley is back at the Wellington Cowboys

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated August 11 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Seaun Stanley Jr grew up watching the Wellington Cowboys win matches at Kennard Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.