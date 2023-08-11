Ryan Goodsell's first grade career may have only just started with Parkes but he is already making a massive impact.
The talented under 18s halfback has found himself starting on the win for the Spacemen's Peter McDonald Premiership side.
Taking on Macquarie last weekend, Goodsell enjoyed his best game in first grade, scoring four tries in a big win over the Raiders.
While it may not be his natural position, the Parkes youngster gave credit to a trio of his teammates.
"I was very happy with it," he said.
"It couldn't happen without Chad (Porter), Will (Wardle) and 'Smedey' (Jacob Smede) giving me good ball from the inside."
Playing on the left wing, Goodsell admitted he enjoys the learning experience of playing outside Will Wardle and Chad Porter, two of the best players in the competition.
"I feel very good having those boys on my side," he said.
"I just do my role and those experienced boys are great to learn from."
Still eligible for the under 18s this year and next season, Goodsell has helped Spacies' juniors qualify for the Tom Nelson competition finals.
Sitting fourth on the ladder ahead of this weekend's final round, a win could move the side into third and help them avoid a road trip likely to Orange or Bathurst next week.
Spending time in two different positions on the same day is challenging for some and Goodsell said it has taken a little bit for him to feel settled.
"This is still my first year of 18s so I've still got next year as well," he said.
"It is challenging just due to the different level of physicality and stuff but I'm sort of getting used to it.
"The first grade boys are really good to me so I'm finding it fun. They back me each week."
Sunday's action at Spooner Oval will be the second meeting between Parkes and Forbes this season, arguably the best rivalry in Western rugby league.
While he didn't feature in the main game on that occasion, Goodsell is well aware Forbes will be coming out firing in their final match of the season.
"It's obviously a massive game with the rivalry there, especially after the June long weekend game," he said.
"They will be looking for a comeback but I'm really looking forward to it."
Sunday's match at Forbes will kick-off at 2pm.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
