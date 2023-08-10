Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Dubbo will meet Bathurst in the Ferguson Cup major semi-final

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
August 10 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's arguably become the best rivalry in Central West Rugby in recent years and now the Dubbo Roolettes are preparing for another finals match against Bathurst Bulldogs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.