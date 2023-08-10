It's arguably become the best rivalry in Central West Rugby in recent years and now the Dubbo Roolettes are preparing for another finals match against Bathurst Bulldogs.
The two powerhouse Ferguson Cup sides will continue their rivalry on Saturday in the competition's major semi-final.
The Roolettes have lost just one match this year, a game which so happened to be played at Ashwood Park, the same venue at Saturday's match.
Standing across from the defending premiers will be the only team to defeat them in 2023, the Bathurst Bulldogs.
Both sides are littered with Central West and NSW Country talents, making for an even-looking match on paper.
One of those rep stars is Dubbo's Bec Dunn and she knows first-hand just how good these games can be.
"I've been playing for three years and because it's so physical, the technique has to be there," she said.
"We do know the girls outside of football so being so closely matched and having that rivalry, I think it is there between the two clubs."
Due to the Bulldogs first grade side finishing minor premiers, Dubbo will be forced to go to Bathurst to take on their rivals but the Roolettes are technically the 'home side'.
READ ALSO:
Finishing Ferguson Cup minor premiers, the Roolettes have enjoyed another successful season to date but Dunn believes this is now where the real work begins.
"It's time to start getting a bit nervous I guess, Bathurst is always a really physical game," she said.
"Whether it is finals or not, it's always nerve-wracking going there. Especially playing them on their field.
"Especially coming off the loss in our last game against them and it being the finals, we are extra hungry.
"Girls are showing up and really putting the effort in at training, it's going to be exciting to see what we can give them."
Bulldogs got the better of Dubbo 10-5 in late July, in a match that showcased the Roolettes' impressive defence.
On that occasion, once Dubbo got the ball in hand they became dangerous.
With the majority of the squad returning after last year's premiership, Dunn is confident the group isn't short on experience in big matches.
"It was very emotional coming off the two years winning," she said.
"At the end of the day it is good, we always have that fire in our belly but it's extra now.
"This will be our fourth time playing them and it's the third time we have played them at their ground, I think it will be a tough game."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.