New Holland Cup: Dubbo Rhinos will face Parkes Boars to meet in preliminary final

Tom Barber
Tom Barber
Updated August 10 2023 - 1:51pm, first published 1:30pm
The Dubbo Rhinos shocked some New Holland Cup spectators with their one-point win last weekend and Ethan Smith believes there is no reason why the group can't make it through to the grand final.

