A converted try in the final minute of the semi-final has kept the Dubbo Rhinos' New Holland Cup title hopes alive.
Facing the Narromine Gorillas at Cale Oval, Rhinos winger Josh Hill crossed just before full time leaving co-captain Dale Smith the task of converting the try and sealing the win.
Smith promptly nailed the conversion at the Rhinos went on to win 21-20, a victory which keeps them in the hunt for a grand final berth.
Following the match, Rhinos coach Doug Sandry and his side were ecstatic with the win against a hard-working Narromine outfit.
"I think were the better side for most of the game, the tries they scored were off our errors," he said.
"But gee they are tough, they are so good out there and have improved so much this year.
"We just went out there with nothing to lose. It's funny rugby, you play until the last minute and our boys didn't give up.
"I'm really, really proud of the effort."
Things started off perfectly for the Rhinos as Nacewa Nalagi crossed in the first five minutes to score before Narromine hit back.
Dylan Ryan crossed right next to the posts to level things up at 7-all with the hosts starting to wrestle back some momentum.
However, Aminiasi Rokaci's five-pointer just a handful of minutes later gave the Rhinos an extra boost.
Another Ryan try before the half time break meant Narromine had levelled the game up at 14-all once again.
Coming out half time, the points dried up for both sides before Alex Heap slotted a pair of penalty goals, the second successful kick coming in the 75th minute.
But Rhinos winger Josh Hill made a break down the right-hand edge as the clock wound down, grubbering ahead for himself before scoring a great individual try.
Hill's try mean Smith lined up for the conversion with his side trailing 19-20 with just under a minute remaining.
The successful conversion was met with a massive cheer from the Rhinos' bench before the kick-off was soon kicked out by Dubbo to end the match.
For a lot of the Rhinos forward pack, Sunday's game was the biggest match they've played, especially in senior rugby.
"All of the young guys really put their hands up," Sandry said.
"Five of our starting forward pack are just 20 years old, that's really young compared to Narromine.
"They are fairly young as well but they have some older heads."
Now a preliminary final rematch against Parkes awaits the Rhinos, the same side which knocked them out of the finals in 2022.
Having lost to the Boars at Apex Oval last season, Sandry knows his group will be ready for the match but said they will enjoy the week leading into the game.
"It was just a great team effort, the discipline, patience and effort I can't question," he said.
"Every player that took the field knew what their role was and did their job.
"We spoke about it on Tuesday and Thursday at training, we had a captain's run on Saturday and spoke about it before the game we did as well.
"Everyone did exactly what they needed to do. It was a fantastic performance for a side we didn't know what to expect from, Narromine had beaten us three times this season."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
