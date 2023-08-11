Two members of the Wellington Cowboys involved in the ugly Spooner Oval brawl last month have had their penalties reduced.
Seaun Stanley Sr and Mick Peachey both appealed the two-year and nine-week bans from all rugby league activity they were respectively hit with.
The suspensions came after the off-field brawl at Spooner Oval on July 23 which resulted in the Peter McDonald Premiership match between the Forbes Magpies and Cowboys being abandoned late in the second half.
The Wellington pair and former players were both charged with assault or act with aggression to any persons, with Stanley at high range and Peachey medium.
The appeals were held on Wednesday night and Stanley's ban was reduced to one year while Peachey's was dropped to two weeks.
Peachey has already served his time so is free to attend the Cowboys' final round meeting with the Macquarie Raiders at Apex Oval on Sunday.
Stanley's suspension was reduced to one year with a one-year suspended penalty. There are exceptions to his penalty which relate to volunteering with the Wellington Junior Rugby League Association and with match officials, with permission of the local referees' association.
Stanley's suspension is expected to end on Wednesday, July 24 2024.
NSWRL investigated the Spooner Oval incident and five people were issued suspensions.
As well as the Wellington duo, Henry Willis of Forbes was banned for one year, Magpies star and co-captain-coach Mitch Andrews got six weeks and teammate Jake Stenhouse received a two-week suspension.
On top of that, both clubs were fined and the Forbes Magpies were hit with a two-point deduction across all four grades for inadequate ground management.
Magpies president Matt Jack had said after the incident it was difficult for his club to stop people taking outside alcohol to matches given cars could be driven into Spooner Oval.
The Magpies host their final home game of the year this weekend when they take on the Parkes Spacemen in the local derby.
The Magpies announced a bar will be in operation and vehicles will still be allowed in but no alcohol or glass is permitted. Security will also be checking vehicles.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
