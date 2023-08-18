Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Peter McDonald Premiership: Willie Wright and Troyden Dixon suspended

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated August 18 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bathurst St Pat's halfback Willie Wright is set to miss the rest of the season and the bulk of 2024 after being hit with the biggest suspension of this year's Peter McDonald Premiership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.