Bathurst St Pat's halfback Willie Wright is set to miss the rest of the season and the bulk of 2024 after being hit with the biggest suspension of this year's Peter McDonald Premiership.
Wright was sent off dissent inside the final 10 minutes of his side's loss to Orange Hawks last weekend after accusing referee Bryce Hotham of being a 'f---ing cheat', a comment which was clear to hear via the official's microphone.
The halfback then had to be escorted by trainers into the change rooms after a verbal altercation between himself and some vocal Hawks supporters.
Wright was whacked with a 13-week suspension for a grade three offensive language directed at a match official charge while he also received three weeks for a grade one behaving in a way contrary to the true spirit of the game offence.
Even if St Pat's were to make this season's grand final and next season's draw was to stay the same, Wright would not be available for selection until the 2024 finals.
Wright has been stood down for this weekend's elimination final clash with the Wellington Cowboys pending a judiciary hearing next week.
It is his second suspension this season after he received a two-week ban earlier in the campaign.
Wright wasn't the only player suspended after the final round of the regular season, with Dubbo CYMS youngster Troyden Dixon banned for four games.
Dixon was hit with a grade two careless/reckless high tackle charge and pleaded guilty after an unsuccessful attempt to dowgrade it.
Dixon played fullback for the Fishies last weekend, having lined up in the number one jersey sporadically throughout the regular season after impressing in reserve grade.
The suspension means he will miss the rest of the 2023 season.
PMP leading try-scorer Jeremy Thurston will revert to fullback for Sunday's finals meeting with Orange Hawks while youngster Cooper Neilsen has been named in the number seven for St Pat's.
Neilsen previously played halback when Wright was suspended earlier in the year and will lean on five-eighth Noah Griffiths again on Sunday at Wellington.
"Having Noah there steering the ship will be good. I'll play off the cuff off the back of him. We had Willie out for a few weeks prior to last game so I've played with Noah over those games," Neilsen said.
"A few of us boys, like myself, Zac [Merritt] and Aaron Mawhinney have played Group 11 before and we know what a few of these boys are like, and we have a little idea of what Wellington will bring."
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
