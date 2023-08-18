At the start of the 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership season, Sam Dwyer was instead preparing for his first game at Wollongong.
Dwyer has slotted back into the Spacies line up nicely, especially given Jake Dooley's nasty injury back in June.
Having played most of the second half of the season, Dwyer looms as a key figure in Parkes' hopes on Sunday against Mudgee.
"It's been good playing back with the boys and whatnot," he said.
"Most of them are my really good mates, we are a pretty local side. We've got a few out-of-town boys who play with us but for the most part, we are local blokes and we've played together for a long time.
"Coming back wasn't too hard, I know how a lot of the boys play and already have a few combinations."
The Spacemen will take on Mudgee at Glen Willow Sporting Complex, with the winner of their match advancing through to the preliminary final.
Meanwhile, the loser will have to play again next week against the victor of Wellington and Bathurst St Pat's.
The Spacies won five of their last eight matches to finish second in the Group 11 pool and look a big chance of possibly upsetting Mudgee.
Internally, Dwyer believes Parkes should be back to their best on Sunday after resting a few players in the loss to Forbes last weekend.
"It looks like we are having a full-strength team this week for the first time in a couple of games," he said.
"That's going to be really good for us, everyone is just starting to come right after a few injuries so everyone is pumped."
While not much is known about their opposition on Sunday, Dwyer is fully aware of just how good Mudgee are.
"We haven't played them before so we don't know a heap about them," he said.
"On paper, you see a few names there that have played a fair bit of good footy so you do expect them to be pretty handy.
"We are going to be in for a tough game."
A spot in the grand final qualifier is on the line for Parkes this weekend as well as a week off.
Dwyer may be fully focused on Sunday but confessed the prospect of playing a home preliminary final at Pioneer Oval would be special.
"It would be huge for us, that will be the goal for us," he said.
"Getting through Mudgee first then getting the first crack at the grand final.
"If we were to win it would be massive and I think the town would get behind us."
Sunday's match will kick-off at 2:15pm.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
