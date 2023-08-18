Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Peter McDonald Premiership: Sam Dwyer is back at Parkes Spacemen

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated August 18 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

At the start of the 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership season, Sam Dwyer was instead preparing for his first game at Wollongong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.