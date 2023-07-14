Parkes may sit second on the Group 11 ladder but around their squad, there is a feeling the Spacemen are still flying under the radar.
With a lot of the hype around Dubbo CYMS due to their form in this year's Peter McDonald Premiership, Parkes are quietly sitting in a strong position ahead of this weekend's match against Nyngan.
Spacies playmaker Joe Dwyer believes while Dubbo CYMS are deservedly on everyone's mind, Parkes is pretty happy to be sitting where they are.
"I think we are happy to have it that way, let them all talk about CYMS," he said.
"It makes everyone else a bit more settled if you haven't got that pressure, they've been playing good too.
"I think they have had some injuries as well but they are always the same, you think you've got them until the last five minutes when they come home strong."
Parkes has gone about building their season quite nicely, losing just two matches this season while adding a few important pieces.
After departing the club at the end of last year, Sam Dwyer returned to his hometown team and has made an immediate impact, especially following the injury to Jake Dooley.
Linking up with his brother again, Joe Dwyer admitted he loves sharing the field with his family.
"It's always good to have him there, I love playing with him and whatnot," he said.
"It was a shame what happened to (Jake) Dooley on the June long weekend to break his leg like that.
"It's good to have Sammy back, he is playing really good footy."
One of the competition's premier halfbacks, Parkes captain-coach Chad Porter has taken his game to a new level this season and his halves partner is confident he knows why.
"He's always on top of his game but I think this year with a bit of extra responsibility being captain-coach, he has really, really stepped it up," Dwyer said.
"He has been playing great and he has got big Will (Wardle) outside him, they have formed a pretty nice combination.
"I don't think I'd like to be defending them."
Last weekend's win over Wellington was Parkes' fourth consecutive victory and Dwyer admitted there is just simply a good vibe around the club at the moment.
"We are just sailing along nicely, we are taking each week as it comes," he said.
"We had a few injuries around halfway through the year but managed to pick up a few blokes before the June 30 cut-off to cover them.
"We still have a few blokes who still to come back but everyone is playing good footy, having fun and enjoying it."
Nyngan is one of the two sides to beat Parkes this season at Larkin Oval but Parkes was missing a string of players including Porter.
With the Tigers' finals hopes still in the balance, Dwyer is expecting a physical encounter.
"They've had a few out with injuries and whatnot but I think they'll be pretty close to full strength," he said.
"I was talking to one of their blokes last week when he was in town and he thinks they'll be close to their best."
Sunday's match will kick-off at 2pm.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
