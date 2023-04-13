Ahead of the Peter McDonald Premiership season proper kicking off on April 15, we're taking a look at each of the clubs in the Group 11 conference.
From new players to those who've gone to another level in pre-season, we're giving you what you need to know about how each team is shaping up.
Today, it's the Parkes Spacemen.
Chad Porter is all too aware what people were saying about Parkes just a couple of months ago.
Things were looking pretty grim as no replacement had been named following the shock retirement of 2022 captain-coach Jack Creith while Sam Dwyer and Jordan Pope, two of the real favourites sons of Parkes, headlined the off-season departures.
But if they say a week is a long time in rugby league, then a couple of months has changed everything at Parkes.
There's real optimism and excitement around the club following representative halfback Porter's elevation to captain-coach and an eye-catching recruitment drive.
"We've got a good system we're all buying into at the moment so I reckon we're going to be up there," Porter said.
"I think a lot of people wrote us off when we lost a few boys but we've got some boys there who are as good, if not better."
Jake Dooley, a Parkes junior who has been successful almost everywhere he's gone on to play, has returned home while former NRL player Jack Buchanan moved across following the demise of the Cowra Magpies.
Those two headlined the new arrivals but others have also impressed Porter during pre-season.
Back-rower Takitau Mapapalangi is creating a huge amount of buzz and will be one to watch while former Papua New Guinea international Rex Yallon will also play in the forwards.
And Buchanan and that pair to a pack which already features former NSW Country player Will Wardle, Fijian international Tikoko Noke and workhorse Brandon Paige and suddenly Parkes are looking familiar to the premiership-winning sides of the Pat Rosser and Dennis Moran era.
Rosser headlined a forward pack featuring the likes of fellow NSW Country representative Jamie Szczerbanik, Dave Masoe, Epi Sadrodro and Tino Ionatana which was a force to be reckoned with in the late 2000s and early 2010s.
In more recent times there hasn't been a huge amount of size outside a couple of Fijian recruits but Porter is keen to work with his new-look pack as captain-coach and also as a halfback.
"The main thing is, we've got two starting front-rowers in 'Buchs' and 'Tau' (Buchanan and Mapapalangi) who can punch out big minutes," Porter said.
"That can be the difference. They can play most of the game and we can give them a spell when needed.
"Our middle will get us moving forward and then hopefully we can play off the back of that.
"The better they are in the middle, the easier it is for me."
While the big names will play big minutes, the Spacemen also have depth in the shape of Jesse Shorter, Jake Hutchings and young gun Malakai Folau.
Despite suffering a broken hand in the off-season, Porter is fit to start in round one and will partner Joey Dwyer in the halves while former Group 9 try-scoring whiz Dooley will return at fullback.
Jake Porter, brother to the captain-coach, will showcase his versatility as he will make the move from lock to hooker this season.
While Dooley is a new recruit he is a former Parkes premiership winner who has experience playing alongside the Porter brothers.
That familiarity in the spine is also a boost for Parkes.
It will also help the captain-coach as he's got trusted and experienced troops around him as he changes Parkes' style this season.
Attacking, ad-lib footy was the name of the game under Creith but the days of short kick-offs and flashy flick passes could be over as Porter has indicated he wants a more controlled style of play in 2023.
"It will be a fair bit different to last year," Porter said earlier in pre-season.
"I play a little more structured. Work your sets and that kind of thing.
"Last year we were a bit off the cuff and I feel like I want to bring a bit more structure back in and have a bit of a plan."
There will also be some consistency in the backline with Jacob Smede and Jim Dabea back and set to play key roles while a newcomer who is set to make a spot his own is Riley Scott.
Scott is the brother of Dooley and after only being more of a part-time player in 2022 has put in the hard yards during the off-season.
"He's going to have a big year, I reckon," Porter said of Scott.
"He's got himself in good shape ... he'll probably play in the centres."
Parkes start the season at home against Orange Hawks on Sunday, April 16.
