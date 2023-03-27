Former NRL player Jack Buchanan is passionate about the Cowra Magpies and did all he could to help the club rise to the challenge of the Peter McDonald Premiership.
But this season he'll be in the red, blue and white of the Parkes Spacemen rather than the black and white of the Magpies.
The move to Parkes came after Cowra withdrew from the first grade competition, with Buchanan choosing to sign with the Spacies after interest from other clubs like Orange CYMS.
The prop made his first appearance in a Parkes jersey at Pride Park earlier this month, in a trial match against Orange Hawks.
The Spacemen won the match 32-26 and Buchanan's influence was notable, providing much-needed go forward in the middle as Parkes continued to press Hawks' line.
The trial match was a return of sorts to full fitness for Buchanan who missed the bulk of last season with Cowra after rupturing his bicep early in the season.
The former Magpies player-coach played the back half of the season 'tentatively' in an attempt to ensure Cowra could put a side on the park.
For him, the experience of putting on a Parkes jersey wasn't too strange.
"One of the boys asked me that and it felt a bit different but all the jerseys are the same, you're still going out there to do a job," he said.
"It wasn't as strange as what I thought it'd be to be honest, they're a good bunch of blokes that welcomed me so it felt fine and I was just happy to get back out there and play a bit of footy again."
After interest came from other sides following Cowra's withdrawal, it's that culture and the allure of a different challenge that convinced Buchanan to sign with the Spacies.
"To be honest they were just really welcoming, constantly keeping in touch and letting me know what their plans were," he said.
"They have a lot of young kids coming through and wanted an older head to guide those younger guys through and personally I wanted to test what Group 11 was about.
"It's obviously a cross competition at the moment but you play more games at Group 11 and I wanted to go over there and give it a crack - just a different scene."
Parkes will become Buchanan's third club in the Western Rams region having played at Orange CYMS when Cowra previously also failed to field a first grade side in 2021.
Every team's goal is to put a good performance together and be in the finals and to win it.- Jack Buchanan
His NRL experience is well known across the region, having played 41 games for Wests Tigers along with appearances in the Super League with Widnes Vikings and Toronto Wolfpack.
Buchanan also spent his junior years in the St George Illawarra Dragons system, playing under 20s for the Red V.
After impressive showing in that trial match, Parkes will look to build into its season after a long off-season departure list that included 2022 captain-coach Jack Creith, Sam Dwyer and Jordan Pope.
Along with Buchanan, former Group 11 premiership winner Jake Dooley has returned home to Parkes.
While he's only been in the Parkes system for a few weeks, the prop said Parkes' aim is too reach as high as possible.
"Every team's goal is to put a good performance together and be in the finals and to win it," he said.
"But personally I want to play week in week out footy, touch wood not get injured, and just try and help the young kids at Parkes, there's a got a good crop of young kids I saw there at the trial and around training.
"I want to help those guys and guide the forwards and help (captain-coach) Chad (Porter) out with the forwards side of things."
Buchanan also confirmed he will continue to coach Cowra's under 18s side this season.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
