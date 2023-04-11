Former NRL player Justin Carney was brought in to have a big influence at Albury but he's not convinced it will be on the field.
The Thunder kick-off the Group 9 season on Sunday against competition favourites Tumut.
Trangie product and former Nyngan star Carney admitted he's been training a little but hasn't played in either of their two trial wins over Group 20 clubs.
Instead he's looking for a number of the fresh faces he's helped attract to the border to stand up.
"I've had my time so it's about giving the kids an opportunity," Carney said. "If I don't play then I don't play.
"I want the club to go forward, I've done my time and if that builds interest with the young fellas then that's what I'm here for."
The 34-year-old hasn't played consistently since the 2019 season.
He returned to Nyngan and took on the captain-coach's role at Larkin Oval after six years in the English Super League, following five seasons in the NRL.
He made an appearance for the Trangie Magpies last year in the hope of boosting his battling hometown club but failed to feature regularly on the field.
He made the move to the border late last year and said he's enjoying bringing a new attitude to the Thunder and believes it's starting to show after two trials wins.
"It's very different to what they are used to but I think it's been very positive," Carney said.
"The boys have really bought into how we do stuff and I think that's important."
With a side full of fresh faces, Carney is looking forward to the challenge of the Blues to start the season.
Thunder president Herb Stratton has been thrilled with the impact Carney has had since arriving at the club.
He believes it bodes well for the season ahead.
"I think it will be a good season," Stratton said.
"We've got a great culture around the club, it's a credit to Justin who has brought a lot of new ideas.
"We couldn't be happier with him and Etu (Uaisele) has been great with the kids ... we've got a good young committee and I couldn't be happier."
