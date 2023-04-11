Engaging in open and honest conversations about mental health is an issue which is becoming more relevant every day, something which NSW Rugby are taking notice of.
The state governing body for rugby union has teamed up with the Tomorrow Man team to bring a workshop to the Central West, a two-hour session exploring men's mental health.
While the session is run by the Tomorrow Man team and NSW Rugby, it is open to the whole community on Wednesday evening.
Set to be hosted at the Western Plains Cultural Centre, NSW Rugby's Joey de Dassel is confident it will be a great session for all involved.
"It will be fantastic," he said.
"We are partnering up with an organisation called Tomorrow Man, they are really good at what they do.
"They've got Tomorrow Man and Tomorrow Woman but this workshop, in particular, is for the males in the community."
The session will be a place for open conversations about men in general, providing statistics about mental health and showing how to create spaces which can be safe for men, their mates and their families.
Over the past few years, several sporting organisations have begun to become more open to dealing with mental health and de Dassel believes it is now a very important part of rugby.
"It certainly is (important), rugby is just a small cross-section of society in general," he said.
"We are looking to improve the health and well-being of our rugby community, this event is also something we are putting on for the whole community of Dubbo.
"We are inviting everyone down to take part, come along and we are well aware that regional services don't get there very often.
"We are in the area doing another event at Narromine on Tuesday night so we thought that we would put an event on in Dubbo on Wednesday for the whole community."
The free event is also helped being organised by Gotcha4Life, a non-profit organisation which has dealt with mental health now for several years.
"They are partners with Tomorrow Man," de Dassel said of Gotcha4Life.
"We like the work that they do, they come highly recommended and we are very much looking forward to the workshops out there this week."
According to their website, 100 per cent of people involved in the workshops left feeling more confident about helping a teammate who was struggling, based on evaluations from 104 sporting club participants.
The event is free and will begin at 5:30pm, with doors opening 30 minutes beforehand.
Anyone looking to register can do so at DubboBlokesNight.evenbrite.com.au.
