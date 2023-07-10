RESULT: Defeated Macquarie 28-14
SHAWN TOWNSEND SAYS: "It wasn't a free-flowing game between the penalties and dropped ball.
"Both sides really couldn't get any momentum, we just happened to get a bit towards the back of the game.
"We were a bit out of sorts at the start, we knew what they were going to do but couldn't stop them.
"Even with five minutes to go we were sloppy again but during that 15 minute period we put together a few tries."
RESULT: Defeated by Dubbo CYMS 28-14
ALEX RONAYNE SAYS: "Losing Josh Nixon in the first half hurt.
"We had to make a few changes but I definitely thought in the first 60 minutes we were right on top.
"But CYMS are a well-drilled side and you've got to play 80 minutes if you want to win."
RESULT: Defeated Bathurst Panthers 16-12
SHANE RODNEY SAYS: "I'm feeling good that we got the win but we put ourselves under a fair bit of pressure there.
"When we got out to 16-nil and took the foot off a little bit which is the disappointing part. We came up with a lot of errors. Panthers are a good team and they compete, I knew they would hang in there if we gave them opportunities."
"We're happy to get the win but I think we need to be a bit harder on ourselves and be more disciplined with the footy."
"At the moment it is week to week. We are just aiming for that top four, that was our goal at the start of the year. I don't really mind where we finish [in top four]. Finals are a little way off but if we get in we can compete with any team in the comp."
"The guys are learning and we move onto Lithgow next week."
RESULT: Defeated by Orange Hawks 16-12
JAKE BETTS SAYS: "To be fair we shouldn't have allowed them to get in front. I thought we were on top of them for a fair bit of the game.
"They are a quality side and they keep coming but we let in two very very soft tries. We can't do that against a side like Hawks. They will grind out a win when they get in front.
"In weeks gone by we probably would have dropped our heads and let the game get away from us. We were a lot better than we were last week and that's what I wanted."
RESULT: Defeated by Parkes 40-6
JUSTIN TOOMEY-WHITE SAYS: "We played one half of footy and paid for it.
"We created opportunities but didn't capitalise on them. We will review the game and then move on to a big week of training and focus on (Dubbo) CYMS this Sunday."
RESULT: Defeated Wellington 40-6
CHAD PORTER SAYS: "I thought our second half was really good with a high completion rate. We are building nicely at the moment.
"Considering all the injuries we have had the blokes that have came into first grade have really stood up, especially the boys in the under 18s that play up with us.
"I feel like we are really starting to click but we don't want to get too far ahead of ourselves as we still have a lot of improvement in us.
"The goal was a top two finish so hopefully we can keep pushing forward. I'm very pleased with where we are at as a team."
RESULT: Defeated by Mudgee 24-10
JACK SULLIVAN SAYS: "Mudgee is always hard, especially with (Clay) Priest and (Jack) Littlejohn leading the way.
"We had a completely different spine to previous weeks, though those boys that stepped up played really well, I thought."
RESULT: Defeated Lithgow 24-10
JACK BEASLEY* SAYS: N/A
*Clay Priest unavailable
RESULT: Defeated by Bathurst St Pat's 36-10
ETHAN MCKELLAR SAYS: N/A
RESULT: Defeated Orange CYMS 36-10
ZAC MERRITT SAYS: "There were definitely points that were left out there but in those sorts of conditions I'm still pretty happy.
"We also had blokes who were playing out of position so I'm happy with how that second half went."
RESULT: Drew 26-all with Forbes
JAMES TUITAHI SAYS: N/A
RESULT: Drew 26-all with Nyngan
NICK GREENHALGH SAYS: "It was another 79-minute effort and that one minute comes back to bite us.
"It's been the story of our season so far. So close but yet so far away.
"We will look to turn it around against a very good Macquarie side this weekend."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
