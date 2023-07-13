Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
In Depth

Apprentice jockey Ronald Simpson is starting to dominate Dubbo

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated July 13 2023 - 3:08pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ronald Simpson is fast becoming one of the best jockeys in the Central West and his journey is a wild ride.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.