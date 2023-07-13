Ronald Simpson is fast becoming one of the best jockeys in the Central West and his journey is a wild ride.
Originally from Brewarrina, Simpson's time in racing began at just 15 when he returned home from school in Newcastle before his mum sent him straight to work out at the Dubbo Turf Club.
"I didn't want to go to school and mum said 'you can't be laying around the house' so I went out to get a job," he said.
"She brought me out here (to the Turf Club) before I turned 15 and I was based with a trainer Justin Stanley, that's how I learned the trade of the racing industry.
"I learnt how to ride race horses in 2015 and all the basic stuff on the ground.
"I signed up to my apprenticeship, I had to do trials to allow me to race then started racing."
Just two months into his budding career, Simpson fell off a horse, a common occurrence for jockeys.
But as just a teenager, it was a factor Simpson said played a massive role in his decision to walk away from racing.
"After that, I didn't really want to do it anymore, I went back home and did a bit of work in the sheds with a few of my cousins who are shearers," he said.
"I had a mate who was an apprentice down in Sydney at the time and he got me an opportunity to move down there and ride for Les Bridge.
"I got a bit homesick at the end of the year and it all built up at the end, I couldn't really cope at the age of 19 years old."
A Hall of Fame trainer, Les Bridge has been a key figure in the racing industry for almost 60 years, with a fair resume too.
With wins in the Golden Slipper, Melbourne Cup and The Everest, Bridge has always had an eye for talent on the track whether it be jockeys or horses.
Following a strong stint in the city, Simpson opted to return closer to home, a decision which greatly affected his life.
"I signed up back in 2020 as an apprentice for Brett Thompson at Gulgong," he said.
"I was going good at the time and was still young, like many young people I liked to party and do other things.
"When you are in this industry, you've only got to focus on doing your thing because it is a seven-day job.
"I was going good with race-riding, I thought I was going good enough that I could do other things. I did a bit too much partying and got caught so I took a long stint for that."
Back out at Brewarrina and working alongside family, Simpson was happy spending time with his loved ones.
But knowing he could still make a name for himself, the idea of returning to riding sat in the back of his mind.
Then tragedy struck.
"My older brother ended up committing suicide, that's when I started thinking about life and what I've got to do," he said.
"Life is only short and you've got to go out and get it, you don't know when you are going to go. That played a big role in me coming back."
It was then when Simpson's life was at a crossroads, remain shearing in the bush or head back to racing.
An easy decision for the young man in the end.
"I went back to Sydney and did everything right, before I got my license I had to do drug and alcohol counselling," he said.
"I had to wait three or four months until I could come back, it was good to be back. I got back into it and wasn't getting any opportunity, I wasn't really in good form.
"You've got to go to Sydney when you are firing. I made it a bit of a test because there are the big lights and party life, if I wanted to make it I had to stop the party life."
With opportunities not presenting themselves for Simpson, a move was on the cards, it was just a question of where.
After his first option fell through, Simpson rang up his now-boss, a man who took a bit of a punt on the jockey.
"At the end of the year, I came home for the holidays and the plan was to move to Brisbane but it didn't happen.
"I gave Clint Lundholm a call and it took a while for him to reply to me, he replied and said 'if you give me 100 per cent and put the effort in then I'll look after you'."
Riding 27 winners himself for Lundholm and others, Simpson is confident his older brother is looking down on him with a smile now.
"If that didn't happen, I know it sounds a bit harsh but I might not be here back on the right path or doing the right things," he said.
"Because I was in a dark place doing negative things and when that happened it made me wake up to myself.
"It put me on the right path, I know he is up there looking down on me and he'd be loving it.
"He's why I'm doing it along with my brothers and my mum, she's my rock back home in Brewarrina.
"I'm setting myself up and I'm so grateful for them because if it wasn't for them I would be here right now."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
