Rising apprentice Ronald Simpson put his name up in lights again on Monday.
After earning rave reviews for his three winners at Wellington on May 28, Simpson collected another treble at Bathurst's Tyers Park.
The boy from Brewarrina booted home the first two winners - a $20 outsider for Dubbo's Garry Lunn and Mark Jones' Kora Magic - before ending his day by taking out the final event with a $51 long shot.
Prior to the Wellington meeting, Simpson had never ridden three winners at a meeting but the two trebles have him quickly closing in on 50 career wins.
At Bathurst, the win with Kora Magic was particularly satisfying for Simpson and Mudgee-based Jones.
She has been a recurring bridesmaid throughout her career but Kora Magic finally secured her second career win when she held on late at Bathurst.
The mare had been a runner-up on eight occasions since her maiden victory back in January last year, but win number two arrived for the $4.40 chance in the Bathurst RSL Club Benchmark 58 Handicap (1,000 metres).
Kora Magic led the field into the straight and managed to hold off a challenge from race favourite and home-trained runner Arimathea ($3.30, Stephen Mooney) by a length.
Heavenly Prophet ($3.70, Shaun Guymer) finished well for third.
The winning five-year-old mare has been one of the most consistent performers at this grade for almost a year, and at one stage achieved the strange feat of finishing runner-up in seven straight races.
"I was very confident on the turn," Simpson said.
"She had a nice transit there and she travelled well for me.
"Mark just wanted to go forward with her and said if I couldn't lead I could sit outside the leader and keep her where she's comfortable, and that's what she did today."
Kora Magic's victory came after a commanding performance from Simpson on the Lunn-trained Buster Fontein.
Despite being a $20 chance and long-time maiden, Buster Fontein showed quality to boot clear at the top of the straight and go on to win by two lengths.
The win was the first for Buster Fontein in career start number 22.
Simpson, who claims 2kg and is based at Dubbo with trainer Clint Lundholm, then completed his second career treble late in the day when he won with the Gayna Williams-trained Electric Storm ($51).
Electric Storm was originally an emergency for the event but, after sitting midfield for much of the trip, Simpson pushed forward in the middle of the straight and went on to nab a tight victory from Crop Duster ($14) and Hardy ($3.90).
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
