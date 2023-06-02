Damien Lane's recent strong form at Dubbo Turf Club continued on Friday afternoon with the Wyong trainer picking up another win.
Impact Star ($3.20) took out the Marty Nelson Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Benchmark 66 Handicap (1200m) for the former Coonamble local, with Clayton Gallagher in the saddle.
In the opening race of the day, Gallagher was pretty pleased with how things started for him.
"Definitely (a good start to my day)," he said.
It wasn't the best of starts for Impact Star as Brett Robb's Rylan's Pick ($5.50) raced out to an early lead.
But sitting two pack from the leader, Gallagher rode to the pace of the race as Rylan's Pick, Titled Tycoon ($6.50) and Lipstick Lil ($26) galloped ahead.
Robb's runner looked in a strong position as the field turned onto the home straight but Impact Star began to find some speed.
Gallagher and the four-year-old gelding galloped down the middle of the track while Rylan's Pick opted to run alongside the rail.
In the end, Impact Star kicked away to win by more than a length with Titled Tycoon and Lipstick Lil finishing in the minor placings.
Following the race, Gallagher believes the gelding can still improve going forward.
"I think the horse is going forward from his runs," he said.
"They said he was a bit underdone from his last start so it was just a matter of showing up today and he did that."
Showing great speed late, the winning jockey admit the race went almost exactly how they thought it was going to.
"The danger was always forward, we were lucky that the tempo sort of come out of it around the half mile but he handled it really well like a winner," he said.
Lane will be back in Dubbo next Friday for the Silver Goblet Final, having won the preview race just a few weeks ago.
Bare To Witness secured automatic entry into the two-year-old race after starring back on May 20, with Lane looking for more good form at Dubbo when he returns.
Later in the day, Darren Hyde jagged a win with Arion Story in the XXXX Gold Country Boosted Maiden Handicap (1300m).
The Dubbo trainer's runner was too good for the rest of the field, winning by more than two lengths as Robb's Lumin ran second ahead of High Charge from the Clint Lundholm stable.
Meanwhile, Johnny Dash won the Medley Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Class 3 Handicap (1400m) for Mack Griffith.
Ash Morgan was in the saddle as Johnny Dash won by an emphatic seven lengths.
