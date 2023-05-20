Bare To Witness has booked himself a spot in Silver Goblet final after winning at Dubbo Turf Club on Saturday afternoon.
Damien Lane's two-year-old gelding picked up his first win of his career at Dubbo, taking out the Kings Hall Jewellers Silver Goblet Preview 2YO Handicap (1100m).
Ridden by Patrick Scores, Bare To Witness did the bulk of his work late to steal the win from Brett Cavanough's New Pharoah.
Following the race, Lane was happy to see the gelding take the win in only his fifth start.
"That was really good, he's a nice little horse," he said.
"It would've been really confident at 1200m but the 1100m was a bit of a concern.
"He needed every bit of the 1100m but moving on he is a really nice horse.
"When he moves on to 1400m I think we will see the best of him."
Bare To Witness got out of barrier seven well and moved up into the midfield early as Rewarding Belle ($101) flew into the lead.
Running on her home track, Rewarding Belle led the field during the first few stages, pushing out the lead to four lengths at one point.
Scorse opted to sit back and let the race come to him, sitting six back from the lead as the field rounded onto the straight.
From there, Bare To Witness ($8.50) looked a chance of a place but failed to really get going as New Pharoah ($1.75) pushed around the outside to snatch the lead.
But, with 200m left, Bare To Witness spotted a gap and took full advantage, kicking away into the open air to take the win in a photo finish.
Cavanough's runner finished second while Rewarding Belle ran third, a strong result in her first career start.
Bare To Witness has now automatically qualified for the $40,000 Silver Goblet (1100m) to be run on June 9 at Dubbo.
Earlier in the day, Clint Lundholm picked up a win with Just An Upstart ($1.35).
The gelding proved to be way too good for the rest of the field in the Dubbo RSL Motel 3YO and Up Maiden Handicap (1000m), winning by four lengths.
Fancied coming into the race by the punters, it was no surprise he would run strongly.
Alison Smith's Luskin Van ran second narrowly ahead of Our Little Zoe.
The Hanger Cat won the Dubbo RSL Aquatic and Health Club Country Boosted Maiden Plate (1300m) by four lengths for Cavanough, giving the Scone trainer his first win of the day.
