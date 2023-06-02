The last time Jordi Madden faced Forbes it was in the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership final but now, the halfback and his Dubbo CYMS teammates are out for revenge.
Dubbo CYMS will make the trip across to Spooner Oval on Sunday, taking on the Forbes Magpies in all four grades but there is no denying all eyes will be on the PMP fixture.
A rematch of last season's grand final, Dubbo CYMS were beaten by Forbes at Apex Oval and Madden is one of several players from that match who will run on Sunday.
But in a new season, Madden admitted CYMS haven't stressed too much over what happened last year.
"Obviously they did us in the big dance but it's a whole new year and everyone has forgotten about that," he said.
"Hopefully we can go out and do a job on them on Sunday."
The two clubs met three times last season with Dubbo CYMS winning two of those matches, including a tough clash at the venue of Sunday's game.
On that particular day, it was a youthful side which ran out for CYMS to come away with a 22-14 win, a game Madden remembers well.
"I think it was a close game last year," he said.
"They are a pretty good side Forbes and they've got some new additions this year, it should make it a pretty good game."
Electric centre Jyie Chapman will return to the lineup for Sunday's match after missing last week, moving Tom Hughes back onto the wing.
Troyden Dixon will stay at fullback after impressing against Nyngan but Madden is just happy to have Chapman back outside him.
"He is a big inclusion, we didn't have him last week but he is a massive leader," he said.
"Everyone follows him, having him and 'Jez' (Jeremy Thurston) out wide gives a few strike weapons for us."
Forbes will have a few new faces of their own, with Richard Fui and Pio Seci both set to make their season debuts after arriving in the Central West a week ago.
Having defeated Nyngan comfortably last weekend, CYMS showed signs of their best but still hasn't hit their straps just yet.
A side which in games gets better as the clock winds down, CYMS have seemingly taken the same approach to this season.
With the lineup changing slightly most weeks, Madden believes there are well on the right path to making it back to the grand final again in 2023.
"We are going each week," he said.
"We are taking it week by week, we are just poking along."
"At the moment we are continuing to work and hopefully we can get back to the big dance one again."
Kick off is at 2pm.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
