Garry Lunn is preparing for a massive few days of racing with the Dubbo trainer to have up to four horses feature at his home track on Friday.
Dubbo Turf Club will host their first winter meeting of 2023, with eight races to take place and Lunn will be in the running for three victories.
The trainer himself has just 19 horses in his stable but Lunn admitted a few will be in action on Friday.
"I've got three or four here," he said.
"I've got one in the mile maiden, one in the shorter maiden and another in the class 3."
One Man Band will jump out of barrier three for Lunn on Friday in the Medley Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Class 3 Handicap (1400m), with Grant Buckley to ride.
In the MAAS Mile Maiden Plate (1600m), Ronald Simpson will ride Raiding and Lunn has a pretty high opinion of the horse already.
"It's only had the one start for me the other day at Parkes," he said.
"It's got plenty of potential."
Another recent newcomer to Lunn's care is Wandering Cloud, a four-year-old gelding who has come to Dubbo after previously being trained by Craig Blackshaw.
Having been beaten by Clint Lundholm's Just An Upstart back on May 5, Lunn admitted it took a lot out of the gelding's performance after a shocking start.
"It's run the other day at Dubbo was super," he said.
"If you watch the replay, it missed the start by two lengths and by the time it got going it was above six or seven lengths behind the second last horse.
"It only got beaten by five lengths in the end, I don't know how he missed the kick but he is a good horse."
The following day, Jaramanagic will contest the Country Women's Association Open Trophy Handicap for the Dubbo trainer out of Coonamble and it's a race he is looking forward to.
"It will be hard to beat at the Picnics I suppose, he won his last start," he said.
"I took him to Brewarrina and it got washed out, I had him the other day somewhere and he didn't get a run.
"You take where you can, he'll be hard enough to beat."
Talented driver Justin Reynolds could surpass 150 career wins on Friday night when he heads to Parkes for their eight-race meeting.
Currently sitting on 147 wins, Reynolds has already tasted success this week, winning at Bathurst on Wednesday with Rainbow Titan.
"This horse is used to having an extra 30 kilos on his back, the family won't put me back on," Rainbow Titan trainer Jake Davis said.
"We put Reyno on, he's been driving really good and he drives horses really well in front. Reyno being on him, he's a bit lighter that me."
The driver will be in action in race one of the evening, on board Allheartnoheight (2040m) who looks a decent chance of a win.
Shannon Rye will give Reynolds another drive of the night, this time on Yayas Hot Heart.
The $17 chance will start on the second row of the Quickshine Carwash Pace (1660m), a race which has a strong favourite in Our Dickie Bart ($1.80) on row one.
Finally, Reynolds will drive Ideal Denny ($6.50) in the Garrards/The Palmer Final (2040m) for Kenneth Rue.
Dennis Barnes' Nangar Lucy can add to her impressive career start on Saturday night with a win at Dawson Park.
The greyhound has already run a first and second in her only two starts to date, before drawing box one in Saturday's Ladbroke It! Mixed 0-3 Wins.
The race will kick off another massive Saturday night meeting for the Dubbo Greyhound Racing Club, with 12 races to take place.
