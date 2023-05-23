Jockey Jake Pracey-Holmes has been handed a two-month ban from riding after recording a positive blood-alcohol sample at a Dubbo meeting last weekend.
At the Dubbo Turf Club meeting on Saturday, May 20, the well-known western area hoop was stood down prior to any of his rides after he was interviewed by stewards in regard to his alcohol consumption the night before.
A breath analysis test followed and it revealed a reading greater than the 0.02 per cent permitted.
Pracey-Holmes pleaded guilty to breaching AR139(1)(a) when he faced an inquiry from stewards on Monday, May 22.
He was handed a three-month ban which was reduced to two.
Stewards considered the following when determining the penalty:
Pracey-Holmes will serve his suspension from Saturday, May 20 to Thursday, July, 20 and he may resume riding that day.
A three-time Western Districts Country Championships heat winner, Pracey-Holmes can ride trackwork if he provides evidence he has taken part in professional counselling.
He was also told prior to resuming racing on July 20 he will have to satisfy other conditions set down by stewards.
Feature western area meetings in the next two months include the Silver Goblet showcase meeting and Winter Country Classic race days at Dubbo and the Coonamble Cannonball.
Pracey-Holmes has ridden winners at Moree, Gunnedah and Wellington in recent weeks while last month he rode a winning treble at Narromine.
Rule AR139(1)(a)
Offences where riders use banned substances
(1) A rider breaches these Australian Rules if:
(a) a banned substance under AR 136(1) is detected in a sample taken from the rider
AR136(1) Banned substances in relation to riders
(1) Unless otherwise stated in these Australian Rules, the following substances and/or their metabolites, artefacts and isomers are specified as banned substances in riders when detected in a urine sample at a concentration above the respective threshold level:
(f) alcohol (at a blood alcohol concentration in excess of 0.02% (that is, 20 milligrams of alcohol in every 100 millilitres of blood) on a breath analysing instrument)
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
