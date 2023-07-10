For Kody Nestor, Boom Boom Basil's victory at Dubbo on Monday meant just that little bit more after his long history with the gelding.
Riding for good mate Brett Robb, Nestor managed to steer Boom Boom Basil to victory in the Bourke Street Butchery Benchmark 74 Handicap (1018m).
Just two years ago, Nestor was a trainer and Boom Boom Basil was a rising star in his stable, winning three of his first five races before being transferred to Robb.
Nestor, now a jockey again, was smiling from ear to ear after Monday's victory and confessed it was an extra special win.
"I suppose it's a little bit more satisfying given that I have a bit to do with the horse and 'Snow' (Robb)," he said.
"I've got a few good mates in the horse as well, it's quite satisfying seeing the horse back to his best.
"He showed so much potential then had a bit of an ordinary preparation last time around, to come back and do that first up he is only going to improve."
Jumping out of barrier six, the five-year-old gelding got off to a strong start on the track rated a Soft 6.
Nestor opted to sit along the rail as the rest of the field pushed wide during the midway point of the race before getting onto the straight.
Sitting four back from the lead, Boom Boom Basil kicked away towards the end before Cameron Crockett's Pure Fuego charged home strongly to narrowly finish second.
First up from a 12-week spell, Boom Boom Basil's opening run of this campaign has Nestor excited to see what he can do.
"It was a sharp 1000m but he is probably a better seven-furlong horse," he said.
"To see him do that, you can only imagine he is going to improve. It's just good to see him back that way."
Earlier in the day, Lyle Chandler picked up a pair of wins in what was a successful visit to Dubbo for the Scone-based trainer.
Daksha and Chestime are both for Chandler while Melissa Harrison got her Central West training career off to a strong start.
Having moved to Orange from Kembla Grange in April, Harrison's Keys To Love took out the Signvision Maiden Handicap (1318m).
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
