Kody Nestor and Brett Robb have been good mates for a long time, now the pair will combine at Dubbo Turf Club on Friday.
Nestor will ride Rothgate for Robb in the Kings Hall Jewellers Showcase Silver Goblet Handicap (1100m), the feature race of Friday's meeting as the latter aims for back-to-back wins.
After Nestor took a break from training and resumed his riding career, Robb was one of the first trainers who went after the jockey.
The son of Nyngan trainer Rodney Robb, Brett since moving to Dubbo has established himself as one of the leading trainers in Country NSW, a fact which was only confirmed when he won the Newhaven Park Country Championships at Randwick in April.
Having been associated with the Robb family for a long time, Nestor loves reuniting with one of his good mates.
"I was basically Rodney's main rider there for years," he said.
"I had all that travelling away with to Birdsville and wherever else, I had a great association with him.
"It's gone on now with Brett, when I trained I helped him out a bit as far as getting him to Dubbo.
"He helped me along when I had a bit of a tough period so we have been good mates for a long time.
"He's done a fantastic job and has come on leaps and bounds since moving to Dubbo."
With Dubbo trainers Clint Lundholm and Michael Lunn also in the race, Nestor confessed he would love to repay his mate.
"One hundred per cent, we've been good mates for a long time and it would be good to reward him with a Silver Goblet," he said.
Nestor stepped away from training in November 2021, before getting back in the saddle soon after, a move he hasn't looked back on.
"I'm loving it, especially since I've come back the weight scale of it is a lot easier," he said.
"I don't really have to bust myself too much and you can make a really good living with a great lifestyle."
Annabel Neasham's Hellfire Express has garnered a lot of attention leading into Friday's race and for good reason, the gelding has won his only career start at Goulburn.
But Rothgate has a lot working for him as well, his trainer won the Goblet last year and Nestor admitted he has heard good things ahead of his first ride.
"I don't know too much personally about the horse but I've had a look at his run and it was okay first up," he said.
"'Snow' (Robb) has guaranteed that he has improved off the run and is really happy with how the horse has come on.
"So look he is a pretty good judge, the home track advantage helps and a soft barrier draw.
"Of course, if Annabel's horse comes it's going to be hard to beat but I like the way it's shaping up for him."
Gallant Star took out the Silver Goblet last year and is now one of Robb's most talented runners.
Friday's race will jump at 2:10pm.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
