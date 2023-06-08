Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Kody Nestor and Brett Robb will combine in the 2023 Silver Goblet

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated June 8 2023 - 1:32pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kody Nestor, pictured previously, will ride for Brett Robb on Friday at Dubbo. Picture by Amy McIntyre
Kody Nestor, pictured previously, will ride for Brett Robb on Friday at Dubbo. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Kody Nestor and Brett Robb have been good mates for a long time, now the pair will combine at Dubbo Turf Club on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.