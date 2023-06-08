Daily Liberal
Danielle Plummer and her brother will both represent Central West

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated June 8 2023 - 1:35pm, first published 10:00am
Siblings Adam and Danielle Plummer will both represent Central West this weekend. Pictures by Amy McIntyre
Dubbo's Danielle Plummer is used to having to watch her brother run out for the Bathurst Bulldogs in the Blowes Cup, but this weekend, the pair will both represent Central West at the NSW Rugby Country Championships.

