Dubbo's Danielle Plummer is used to having to watch her brother run out for the Bathurst Bulldogs in the Blowes Cup, but this weekend, the pair will both represent Central West at the NSW Rugby Country Championships.
Danielle and her brother Adam were both selected to represent Central West this weekend at Tamworth, the first time in many years the pair have been part of the same club.
Remarkably, the siblings are both strong outside backs and look to play crucial roles in their respective sides' chances this weekend and Danielle admitted her whole family spend most of their Saturdays watching rugby.
"He's good much prettier hair than me at the moment but it's definitely unreal," she said.
"Our parents are very supportive of us playing rugby, he's obviously playing for the Bathurst Bulldogs but they will swing into Dubbo and watch me play before getting in the car to get there about five minutes before he starts.
"It is really exciting and it's nice to be doing that with him as well."
Watching last weekend as the Dubbo Roos hosted Bathurst, Plummer watched on from the sideline as her brother helped the Bulldogs win 59-0.
While she may have been looked at strangely for cheering for a Bathurst player while wearing Dubbo clothes, Plummer joked the support doesn't go both ways.
"I get a fair bit of stick for it because I cheer for him but he doesn't cheer for me," he said.
"It's always been a sore point around the family dinner table."
The Central West Thomson Cup side will be aiming for a fourth consecutive title, this time under new coaches.
Dubbo Roolettes mentor Angus McDonald will be the head coach of the side, with Kieren Smith and Matt Waterford assisting him.
The Dubbo dominance of the squad doesn't stop there, however, with nine players from the undefeated Roolettes side selected.
With a number of players in the squad making their debuts, Plummer confessed she can't wait to run out in the representative arena once again.
"Last year was my first year in some time," she said.
"I did a stint with the Bulls in 2017 then had a few years in QLD so last year was it.
"We won our third title in a row last year which is pretty crazy, we are setting the benchmark for rugby around NSW and it's coming out of the Central West."
Other than Dubbo, Bathurst makes up a lot of the other numbers in the squad.
Bathurst veteran Mel Waterford will captain the side and is joined by nine of her club teammates.
Having taken on the Bulldogs just last week, Plummer can't wait to turn her rivals into mates.
"Bulldogs are setting the standard in our competition at the moment," she said.
"It's always a really big match when we come up against each other, we've now moved past that.
"Now we get to run around with those girls who last weekend we were trying to belt, it's cool to build those off-field relationships.
"There is a heap of talent across the Central West so we want to rip in and show it off."
