Combinations will be key for Dubbo's open netball side when they head to the NSW Senior State Titles this weekend at Newcastle.
The squad is largely made up of the powerhouse Fusion Heat players, with coach Tash Robinson at the helm.
It's the regular faces in the group which has defender Britt Hill believing the group is in a good spot ahead of the three-day carnival.
"We've been playing together on Saturday and the new girls who don't play with Fusion Heat have slotted in really well," she said.
"It's like we've been playing together for a while, it's worked out really well.
"Our combinations are strong and I feel really confident with who we have all throughout the court."
After a horror knee injury put a pause on Robinson's playing career, the former gun player turned to coaching, a role Hill loves seeing her in.
"She's going to bring the energy for sure, the other night at training she was up and about," she said.
"She's going to be great with her knowledge and experience, as well as I always look at her for when I don't know what to do and she gives you that reassurance and confidence."
The 10-player squad will have 17 matches in just three days, a mammoth task for the group.
READ ALSO:
However, after missing last year, Hill is eager to get back into the Dubbo set-up and push for hopefully a top-five finish.
"It's very exciting, I had last year off so I'm really keen to get back into it with the girls," she said.
"There's a few of us, I was trying to count how many of us there were.
"We are very strong and it's good to be working with a team who we are mostly with all season."
The schedule means Dubbo will play six games on Saturday and Sunday before rounding things out with another five matches on Monday.
While the schedule may leave little time to reflect on past matches, Hill admitted the experienced group already know what they are in for.
"It's going to be hectic but hopefully, in the end, it is all worth it," she said.
"We are aiming for the top five. We usually go back and have a debrief, we speak about what things worked well and what didn't.
"Then we look forward to the next game, the aim is to forget what happened in the last game or use it to our advantage in the next game."
Robinson has coached the Heat to four Dubbo A Grade netball titles since 2017, while the side was runners-up last year.
Dubbo will begin their campaign on Saturday morning, with a match against Westlakes before five more fixtures during the day.
The group will also face an Australian Defence Force side which has been invited to compete.
Dubbo will be represented in two underage divisions as well this weekend.
The association has entered a side in the under 17s division three as well as the under 15s division two.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.