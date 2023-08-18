Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Forbes to play Orange Hawks in Tom Nelson Under 18s finals

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
August 18 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Forbes Magpies under 18s be coming up against an undefeated Orange Hawks side this weekend but they know they have the full support of their community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.