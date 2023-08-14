After months of action around the Central West, the finals have arrived and there are some massive week one matches.
All of the action will begin on Saturday at Wellington's Kennard Park.
Forbes and Lithgow will get things under way in league tag from 10:30am followed by the Tom Nelson under 18s match between defending premiers Nyngan and Mudgee.
The reserve grade will also feature the Tigers and Dragons before Wellington host Bathurst St Pat's in the Peter McDonald Premiership minor semi-final.
Apex Oval will host a massive day of rugby league on Sunday with all four Dubbo CYMS sides to play.
The club finished minor premiers in every Group 11 competition and will host Orange CYMS in a massive league tag match.
The Fishies' under 18s will host Lithgow before Blayney run out in the reserve grade major semi-final.
The club's Peter McDonald Premiership side will take on Orange Hawks, with the winner advancing through to the preliminary final.
Carrington Park and the Bathurst Panthers will welcome Nyngan on Sunday in the Peter McDonald Premiership.
Before Parkes takes on Bathurst St Pat's (reserve grade) and Orange Hawks host Forbes.
The Saints' powerhouse league tag side is set to host Dubbo Macquarie in the opening match of the day.
Meanwhile, Mudgee can book themselves a spot in the Peter McDonald Premiership preliminary final if they win against Parkes on Sunday.
Mudgee's league tag side will also take on the Spacies while Orange CYMS under 18s will host Parkes.
Cowra's reserve grade side will host Macquarie in the other match of the day.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
