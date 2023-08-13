Lithgow has already made a number of strides forward this season. Exciting young players like Cooper Egan working alongside tough and experienced campaigners like captain-coach Jack Sullivan provides reason to be optimistic about the club. Sullivan has been well-spoken all season when it comes to his side's progress and it was no different on Saturday after the 32-12 win at Orange as he said it's just about continual development and a stronger culture around training and competing.

