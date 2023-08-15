Finals time is here. The season starts now, it's the business end, and all those other cliches.
After what we've seen during the regular season the Peter McDonald Premiership finals should certainly deliver on entertainment and drama.
But who can win it all?
This week, we're taking a look at the strengths and weaknesses of the eight teams which will kick-off the finals this weekend.
First in Group 11 pool
Week one of finals: Home v Orange Hawks
Why they can win it: Simply, they've been the best team all season.
The other big thing is the lessons learnt from last year when CYMS finished minor premiers before suffering a grand final defeat to Forbes.
When Shawn Townsend has spoken about his decisions since the beginning of the year it's been about getting his side right for when it matters. They've changed the bench constantly to find the right rotations, they've rested key men at times so they would know how to play if injuries struck, and star men like Jeremy Thurston have been trialled in different positions to get the very best out of them.
Townsend has been a shrewd operator this year and they look primed for the finals.
Why they can't: Sorry, CYMS fans, but we've been here before. The Fishies have finished as Group 11 minor premiers every year since 2013 and in that time they've won just three titles. It's not a great record.
As good as the Fishies have been, can other sides find higher gears to go to when it matters?
First in Group 10 pool
Week one of finals: Home v Parkes Spacemen
Why they can win it: The Dragons can win the 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership simply because they are the best team in Group 10.
While Clay Priest's season-ending suspension is undoubtedly a blow, Mudgee are far from a one-man band. Captain Jack Beasley will assume even more responsibility while the experience provided at the back by former NRL player Jack Littlejohn is a huge plus and something not all other sides have.
The heat is on after a poor showing against Bathurst Panthers but you'd be a brave soul betting against them at home.
Why they can't: Priest's suspension is a huge deal.
Yes, Mudgee is a top quality side with top players all over the park but we've been here before. Last year the Dragons finished top of the Group 10 pool but Priest got himself suspended before finals. What happened next was a loss to Forbes in week one and soon after a heavy defeat to Dubbo CYMS in the prelim final.
Second in Group 11 pool
Week one of finals: Away v Mudgee
Why they can win it: A consistent force all season with men who know how to win big games. There's a lot to like about Parkes.
In his first year as captain-coach, Chad Porter has helped Parkes find that consistency while also maintaining his brilliant standards at halfback.
They've scored the second-most points of any team this season and with forwards like Jack Buchanan, Takitau Mapapalangi and Will Wardle this team ticks a lot of boxes.
Why they can't: As good as Parkes have been, they have just been a rung below CYMS all season and they head into finals having lost three of their past four games. Not exactly what you want before the biggest games of the year.
A lot also rests on the shoulders of Porter, Buchanan and Wardle.
Second in Group 10 pool
Week one of finals: Away v Dubbo CYMS
Why they can win it: They are the feel-good team in Group 10.
After a slow start Hawks have enjoyed a strong second half of the year. Nathan Potts and Matt Boss are team of the year shouts while fullback Ryan Manning is coming along in leaps and bounds. Their defence stood up to a Bathurst St Pat's onslaught last week, something they can carry forward with confidence into finals football.
Why they can't: They are just not quite there yet.
They have improved undoubtedly but it remains to be seen whether they can beat the top teams. They led Mudgee 16-6 at half-time in round 13 before collapsing, suffered a big loss to Parkes and are untested against Dubbo CYMS. It could be a case of a bridge too far in 2023.
Third in Group 11 pool
Week one of finals: Home v Bathurst St Pat's
Why they can win it: It's been a bit of a fairy tale-like season for the Cowboys but their biggest weapon has to be Blake Ferguson.
The former NRL star has been a massive inclusion for the Cowboys this season, winning matches almost single-handedly at times and it feels like he's only getting better and more influential as the year goes on.
Young halves Rylee Blackhall and Jai Merritt also have some of the best kicking games in the comp.
Why they can't: Lack of big game experience looks to be the Cowboys' biggest weakness heading into the finals series.
A lot of the squad has yet to play a senior finals game and they will do so this weekend.
But with the likes of Blake Ferguson and Justin Toomey-White in your side, it looks to be a quick learning experience.
Third in Group 10 pool
Week one of finals: Home v Nyngan Tigers
Why they can win it: Not many teams have as much heart on the defensive end as Panthers.
It's hard to believe such a thing after 60-0 and 34-6 defeats to start the year, but ever since those brutal losses Panthers have proven to be one of the toughest teams to break through, and a lot of credit goes to the club for being able to build upon that as the season's gone on.
Panthers also have several players from the core group that took the club to back-to-back Group 10 premierships in 2018 and 2019. They know exactly how to handle the pressure of finals situations.
Why they can't: This Panthers side have developed a nasty habit of falling into a rut and letting very winnable games get away from them this season.
This has happened on two occasions this year against Orange Hawks and it nearly cost them a win against Lithgow Workies. They've put together more consistent 80 minute performances of late but can they do that in finals? Not to mention they've lost all three games against Group 11 opponents this year.
Fourth in Group 11 pool
Week one of finals: Away v Bathurst Panthers
Why they can win it: They've got attacking weapons all over the field.
A lethal edge with Cale Dunn, James Tuitahi and Ash Widders has piled on the points this season plus there's Mason Williams and Josh Merritt pulling the strings. Add electric fullback Fletcher Hunt into the mix and the Tigers have the ability to blow teams away.
They've also beaten Dubbo CYMS, Wellington, Parkes and Orange Hawks already this season.
Why they can't: While their attack is high-powered, the Tigers have a made it a bit of habit to start slow in games this season.
While they have come back to win after trailing early several times, scoreboard pressure could get the best of the proud side.
This team has also easily conceded the most points of any team playing finals this season with an average of 28 put on them each game.
Fourth in Group 10 pool
Week one of finals: Away v Wellington Cowboys
Why they can win it: Attacking flair.
This Pat's side like to chance their hand and get the ball wide on occasions, and their creativity could catch teams off guard - as long as they can complete and keep building pressure.
Coach Zac Merritt made his return from injury in the penultimate round of the season and his presence on the field, as a player and leader, can bring the best out of the team around him.
Why they can't: Injuries, injuries, injuries.
This Saints side has been chopped and changed around endlessly at the worst possible time of the year. It's not a great time of the season to be trying to forge new combinations, and they've been inconsistent over their two straight defeats entering finals.
On top of that, if Pat's might find themselves with a new halves combination for finals if Noah Griffiths and Willie Wright earn suspensions from their game with Hawks. Another brutal blow.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
