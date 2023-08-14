RESULT: Defeated Mudgee 20-12
JAKE BETTS SAYS: "It was a great win. We spoke about building on our performances and we've had a really good month of footy.
"We pinpointed this game a couple of weeks ago and we knew it was going to be tough. The main thing to improve was our effort areas and that's what was really impressive for us. We probably didn't play the best with the ball in hand but we were very good defensively.
"It's a bit of a relief [to get the home game]. It's a lot better than going to Wello to play Wello. They're tough enough as it is, let alone playing them at home. It makes things a little easier on us.
"It'll still be very tough against Nyngan but it's a bit of a bonus."
RESULT: Defeated Bathurst St Pat's 16-4
SHANE RODNEY SAYS: "I was really happy for the group to get the win in a tough contest and secure second spot.
"With Group 10 being quite congested at the top we could've finished second, third or fourth so it was a really important win.
"I thought our effort in defence was great for the majority of the game. St Pats had a lot of back to back sets on the line early in the game and we kept turning them away which will give the group a lot of confidence heading into the finals.
"We're really looking forward to the challenge of playing Dubbo CYMS in Dubbo. They have been the pace setters all year and we get an opportunity to test ourselves against them which is great."
RESULT: Defeated by Nyngan 22-14
SHAWN TOWNSEND SAYS: "We've been carrying a few injuries for a while so we thought we'd give a few guys a spell and give some kids a go.
"The kids were really good, young Jarrod Peachey and Jackson Bayliss were really good for us."
RESULT: Defeated Macquarie 24-22
JUSTIN TOOMEY-WHITE SAYS: "It's good to just get through that, reset, and a new season starts now. We've got to be 100 per cent better. Defensively we were strong and we'll take some positives out of today (Sunday)
"Macquarie had so many sets on our line and we knew our attack wasn't there but the defence had to be there.
"We don't want to be happy with just semi-finals, we want to go as deep as we can and I know whatever 17 I pick next week will put their hand up and put their best foot forward."
RESULT: Defeated by Forbes 16-10
CHAD PORTER SAYS: "We got through the game with no injuries, which was good. It was a sloppy game with the conditions wet and muddy.
"The boys' defence was good for the most part. A few boys didn't play many minutes as the main focus is this week against Mudgee."
RESULT: Defeated by Orange Hawks 16-4
ZAC MERRITT SAYS: "It was physical. We knew it was going to be, fighting for second. Credit to Hawks, they really ripped in defensively.
"They were strong and we couldn't break them until the last five minutes. We probably lost our discipline towards the end there, got a bit frustrated."
"Injures are no excuse, we had plenty of ball on their line and couldn't break them."
RESULT: Defeated Parkes 16-10
NICK GREENHALGH SAYS: "It was obviously a great performance from our boys. We just turned up for one another and it was pretty scrappy out there at times but our boys just found something that wasn't there all year and kept turning up for each other, which was very pleasing.
"If we had the attitude we had today all year things could have been different in the standings for us but I couldn't be prouder of the boys and the club for sticking by each other through thick and thin on and off the field."
RESULT: Defeated by Wellington 24-22
ALEX RONAYNE SAYS: "It's what we've been lacking all year, playing for the 80.
"A lot of boys played first grade and a lot of young boys came up and did a job so there were positives but it was very hard this year."
RESULT: Defeated Orange CYMS 32-12
JACK SULLIVAN SAYS: "It was a pretty scrappy game, I think the blokes just really wanted to finish well after a tough year.
"We had loads of injuries and only two on the bench as we gave the 18's the week off, they have been backing us up all year, so it was good to get the win.
RESULT: Defeated Dubbo CYMS 22-14
JAMES TUITAHI SAYS:
RESULT: Defeated by 20-12
JACK BEASLEY* SAYS: N/A
*Clay Priest unavailable
RESULT: Defeated by Lithgow 32-12
ETHAN MCKELLAR SAYS: N/A
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
