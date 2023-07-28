The suspension of two forwards is the latest blow for the Parkes Spacemen during a stuttering run to the end of the regular season.
The Spacemen remain second in the Peter McDonald Premiership's Group 11 pool but have suffered back-to-back losses to the Nyngan Tigers and Dubbo CYMS the past two rounds.
The Spacemen suffered a 38-12 loss to CYMS last weekend and that result has been made more painful by bans for prop Jake Hutchings and back-rower Rex Yallon.
READ ALSO:
Yallon will miss the rest of the regular season after receiving a two-match ban for striking with the elbow while Hutchings copped a one-match suspension due to a shoulder charge.
The Parkes pair were the only first grade players suspended after round 12.
All Group 11 sides will enjoy the general bye this weekend while the Spacemen meet Macquarie and rivals Forbes in the final two rounds before finals.
Parkes sits is a win clear of Wellington in the Group 11 pool while Nyngan is just a further point back in fourth.
Wellington and Nyngan meet next round before the Cowboys take on Macquarie in the final round and the Tigers meet CYMS.
The race for second is a hotly-contested one as the top two sides in each pool avoid the elimination games in week one of the finals.
CYMS had lock Chanse Burgess hit with a heavy six-match suspension after the previous round and while the Fishies applied to appeal the decision, the result of that was not available at the time of publication.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.