Having played against Nyngan Tigers side for the best part of a decade, Mason Williams was all too aware they're a side that makes you work for any result.
Now playing in the black and gold, Williams is proud to see that tough trait remains and it's spurring the Tigers on to the Peter McDonald Premiership finals.
The Tigers put one foot in the finals on Sunday when they scored a come-from-behind 30-28 win over the Macquarie Raiders at a lively Larkin Oval.
The Tigers sit fourth in the Group 11 pool and are now two wins clear of the Raiders with just two matches remaining.
Former Macquarie and Wellington star Williams has been a big part of the Tigers' success in his first season at the club, having formed a dangerous halves combination with Josh Merritt while his goal-kicking in recent weeks has also been crucial.
Nyngan has scored two wins and a draw in its most recent three games, having previously won just once in a run of five games in the middle of the season.
"It's always been the case with Nyngan, they always stay in the fight, and I think that's what we've got back to in the last few weeks," Williams said.
"You don't want to get too far ahead of yourself but we had a bit of a slump in the middle of the season, but with some people returning now and the side getting as strong as it can be, I think we're putting some good footy together.
"Hopefully we can carry that into the semis."
With finals now likely, the Tigers are eyeing off a third-placed finish.
Dubbo CYMS and Parkes are all but certain to finish first and second respectively in Group 11 but there's plenty to play for between Wellington and Nyngan.
The two sides meet at Wellington after this coming weekend's general bye for Group 11 clubs, with the winner to take a major step towards third place and a home elimination final against the fourth-placed Group 10 team.
Williams said he expects the coming weeks to shape what the finals will look like, and more success for the Tigers will only add to the momentum being built.
Williams' boot has helped that momentum as he hasn't missed a shot at goal in the past three rounds.
He heads into the general bye on a run of 18 successive kicks and Williams feels it portrays how he's feeling about his overall game.
It was especially key on Sunday as both sides scored five tries, with one missed conversion from Raiders halfback Harry Kempston the difference.
"It was a very slow start to the season for someone who's a seasoned goal-kicker," Williams laughed.
"I'm starting to find some form now, I believe, and it comes off the back of the team going forward and you believe in it, you start playing better footy."
The belief was clear to see on Sunday in the clash with Macquarie.
The Raiders shot out to a 12-0 lead inside 10 minutes and led for the bulk of the often scrappy contest.
But the Tigers stuck in the fight and, not for the first time this season, rallied to win in the closing stages of the match.
"It was a very important one for us and we were happy to get that job done and tick that box," he said.
"We've started a lot of our games like that and come from behind. We know we've got the strikepower to put points on but it's more about our defence and that belief and it showed on Sunday in the way we came back and stayed compose and got the job done."
Williams is enjoying the relaxed atmosphere around the Tigers this season while adding it was pleasing to reunite with former junior teammates and opponents like Merritt, Corey Cox, Ash Widders and Jacob Neill.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
