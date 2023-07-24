Dubbo CYMS may have got the better of Parkes on Sunday but Shawn Townsend still believes the Spacemen are one of the competition's top sides heading into the finals.
Townsend's men ran away with a 38-12 victory at Apex Oval, a win which all but hands them the Group 11 minor premiership and a home final.
With two regular round matches remaining before the finals, the Dubbo CYMS mentor is confident they could definitely face Parkes again before the season is over.
"They throw a fair bit at you with the two Dwyers and Chad Porter," he said.
"They are just fast on their feet and they are really good footy players.
"They are hard to study because they do a bit of everything.
"You think they will beat you one way but then they do it another way."
READ ALSO:
Errors and penalties robbed Parkes of opportunities during the match but CYMS' defence was more than up for the task.
Without Chanse Burgess, the Fishies started Jarryn Powyer on an edge and moved James Stanley into the middle.
Being one of the most talented forwards in the competition, Stanley's form of late is something Townsend said made it hard to deny starting him.
"It's more about getting James Stanley on," he said.
"It's robbed him of a bit of time in the middle, I don't know if he likes it.
"He runs really hard out there and gives us a bit of speed too."
Burgess' suspension following CYMS' match against Wellington means at the moment he will miss the rest of the season should the club not fight the grading again.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.