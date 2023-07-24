RESULT: Defeated Forbes 20-6
JUSTIN TOOMEY-WHITE SAYS: "Defence won us the game today, we made some errors but we defended them.
"It's pleasing to put back-to-back defensive performances in. It's always a tough match in Forbes so it's good to get the two points."
RESULT: Defeated by Wellington 20-6
NICK GREENHALGH SAYS: "Our ball control wasn't up to scratch again, we let Wellington off the hook too many times and you can't do that against a good side like Wellington.
"Some individual brilliance by 'Fergo' (Blake Ferguson) really set us on the back foot early and we couldn't peg them back."
RESULT: Defeated Parkes 38-12
SHAWN TOWNSEND SAYS: "We were a bit better today kicking the ball, 'Bono' (Alex Bonham) helps having him back.
"He has enough confidence to kick the ball out of dummy half and I thought our first half was good. It was a good win but we still need to tidy up a few things.
"A couple of our kicks were a bit off and we gave away a few seven tackle sets."
RESULT: Defeated by Dubbo CYMS 28-12
CHAD PORTER SAYS: "The boys just weren't up for it today."
RESULT: Defeated Macquarie 30-28
JAMES TUITAHI SAYS: "It was great to be back out there with the team.
"It was a gutsy win by the boys but we need to start better and limit our penalties. If we do that we will go a long way."
RESULT: Defeated by Nyngan 20-28
ALEX RONAYNE SAYS: "It was tough, it's tough to swallow.
"We played really good footy in patches and then went away from what we know best.
"There has to be a loser in footy and unfortunately it was us."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
