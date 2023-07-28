Round 13
Saturday, July 29
Glen Willow Sporting Complex, Mudgee
Kick-off 3:30pm (league tag starts 10:30am)
MUDGEE: 1 Jack Littlejohn, 2 Joshwa Wilson-Tuckey, 3 Jayden Brown, 4 Nathan Orr, 5 Lleyton Lothian, 6 Hayden Carpenter, 7 Pacey Stockton, 8 Casey Burgess, 9 Jack Beasley, 10 Luke Moody, 11 James Goonrey, 12 Jake Durrant, 13 Clay Priest; Bench: 14 Billy Carberry, 15 TBC, 16 Nick Bligh, 17 Cody Godden. Coach: Clay Priest.
HAWKS: 1 Ryan Manning, 2 Ben French, 3 Joe Coady, 4 Kade Barrow, 5 Harry Wald, 14 Ben Blimka, 7 Scott Rosser, 8 Harrison Gersbach, 9 Alex Prout, 10 Mitch Gallagher, 11 Connor Vardanega, 12 Rakai Tuheke, 13 Matthew Boss; Bench: 15 TBC, 16 TBC, 18 Elijah Roberts-Smyth, 19 Jye Barrow. Coach: Shane Rodney.
Jack Arrow Sporting Complex, Bathurst
Kick-off 2pm (league tag starts 11:30am)
ST PAT'S: 1 Ash Cosgrove, 2 Henry Oates, 3 David Howard, 4 Jackson Brien, 5 Jak Colgate, 6 Noah Griffiths, 7 Cooper Neilsen, 8 Luke Single, 9 Cameron Dennis, 10 Aaron Mawhinney, 11 Haze Reweti, 12 Leigh Monaghan, 13 Caleb Wardman; Bench: 14 Trae Fitzpatrick, 16 Jordan Boney, 17 Dean O'Rielly, 18 Lewis Bird. Coach: Zac Merritt.
WOLVES: 1 Dylan Dukes, 2 Will Brown, 3 Elias Dukes, 4 Kyle Wilmott, 5 Riley Dukes, 6 Tom Large, 7 Cooper Egan, 8 Lachlan Large, 9 Harrison Bender, 10 Kevin Large, 11 Kye Cameron, 12 Ryan Jervis, 13 Travis Dukes; Bench: 14 Luke Brown, 16 Jack Sullivan, 17 Tom Fraser, 18 TBC. Coaches: Kyle Willmott and Jack Sullivan.
Sunday, July 30
Wade Park, Orange
Kick-off 2pm (league tag starts 10:30am)
CYMS: 1 Liam Wilson, 2 Luke Trott, 3 Josh Hart, 4 Ethan Kennedy, 5 Isaac Cardwell, 6 Jack Dean, 7 Mitchell Evers, 8 Cameron Jones, 9 Flynn Packham, 10 Kaeden Dickson, 11 Adam Stanford, 12 Marcel Ikinofo, 13 Ethan McKellar; Bench: 14 Will Warner, 15 Jayden Lee, 16 Carter Godson, 17 Angus Thompson. Captain-coach: Ethan McKellar.
PANTHERS: 1 Josh Rivett, 2 Haydn Edwards, 3 Jackson Vallis, 4 Dillion Adrole, 5 Jesse Limon, 6 Nicholas Tilburg, 7 Joe Bugg, 8 Dave Sellers, 9 Hudson White, 10 Jed Betts, 11 Blake Lawson, 12 Riley Cheshire, 13 Jake Betts; Bench: 14 Tom Lemmich, 15 McCoy White, 16 Tiaho Hamahona-Taiaroa, 17 Braydon Burgess. Captain-coach: Jake Betts.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.