Tim Beach knows his hamstring isn't 100 per cent. It might not even be at 80.
But things are desperate for the Dubbo Kangaroos so the representative outside back is rushing himself back this weekend to stop his side's worrying slide.
The Roos have won just one of their past six matches and last week's 77-10 hammering at the hands of the Bathurst Bulldogs resulted in them slipping out of the top four.
It's been a hugely frustrating period for the Roos, who were sitting second and talking about pushing Bulldogs when they won five of their first seven matches this year.
Injuries have again been an issue for the Dubbo side but Beach said that can't be used as the reason for some of the performances his team has dished up.
A heavy Ladies Day defeat at home to Orange Emus resulted in some stern words but little changed in the Bulldogs demolition the following week.
"We've had injuries which have let us down but, at the same time, I don't think you can use that as an excuse," Beach said.
"The attitude has got to be there and the want and the will to win has got to be there. If we're willing to do that and do the extra half-hour at training the captain's run Friday, then that's the stuff that wins you premierships."
Beach is one of the many who have spent extended periods on the sideline.
Damage to the tendon at the top of his hamstring while on representative duty with Central West on the June long weekend was a blow for his own hopes of higher honours and for the Roos.
Normally found in the centres, Beach will line up in the No. 10 jersey this weekend to guide the team around the park and put less pressure on his recovering hamstring.
"Given our current circumstances ... our last two games are a must-win for us, I'm willing to straps the boots on and try and provide any sort of assistance I can for the team," Beach said, before touching on his hamstring.
"It's been getting better. I'm running at 80 per cent but if I open up to 100 it feels like something will go.
"The idea is they'll play me at 10 so hopefully I won't need to open up to full pace. We haven't had a set 10 at the moment and there's been a bit of leadership and direction in that position so that will be my job."
Something else Beach will be doing is feeding ball to winger Moa Kavaefiafi.
Kavaefiafi was electric during the first half of the season but has been injured for roughly the same amount of time as Beach.
Kavaefiafi is also set to return on Saturday and his presence alongside Beach, Tom Koerstz and Calub Cook suddenly has the backline looking extremely dangerous again.
Cowra heads to No. 1 Oval having won each of its past three matches to move up to third on the ladder.
Cowra currently sits on 32 points while Orange City is on 31 and the Roos are a further point back in fifth.
The Roos meet Forbes in the final round while Cowra takes on Bulldogs and City meets Emus in the Orange derby.
It's got to the point where the one question involving any game featuring Bulldogs is how much will they win by?
The reigning premiers have lost just once this season and have the staggering points differential of +533 after 13 matches.
In the past two weeks alone, Bulldogs have won by a combined margin of 150-29. Two games, that is.
Last week's 77-10 demolition of the Roos sealed the minor premiership for the Bathurst side, who've also been celebrating NSW Country Cockatoos selection for Peter Fitzsimmons and Harrison Nowlan.
It's all going swimmingly for those in blue and gold heading into Saturday's match at Pride Park.
It's a daunting challenge for City, who head into the match in fourth spot but a loss could see them slip to fifth in this intriguing finals race.
For Emus, this match is all about putting things right and getting through unscathed.
This match will have no impact on the ladder with Emus all but certain to finish second and the Platypi already guaranteed the wooden spoon after a difficult season.
Emus slumped to 23-17 loss to Cowra last week and, while sitting clear in second, it was one of a number of patchy performance the side has put in this season.
But for results like the losses to Cowra and Forbes, there's also been the win over Bulldogs to prove the men in green still know how to get it done when it matters.
The clash with the Platypi, who have just one win to their name, offers Emus the chance to get the momentum building again.
During what has been a tough season for the Platypi, they had reason to celebrate this week when star prop Charlie French was named in the NSW Country squad.
Forbes also heads into Saturday knowing their one previous win this season did come against Emus.
All matches kick-off at 3.15pm.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
