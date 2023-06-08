Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Dubbo's Tim Beach has been named Central West club captain

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated June 8 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo centre Tim Beach has been named Central West club captain for the Country Championships. Picture by Nick Guthrie
Dubbo centre Tim Beach has been named Central West club captain for the Country Championships. Picture by Nick Guthrie

It's an honour which has never been bestowed on anyone before and Tim Beach can't wait to get to pull on another Central West jersey, this time as club captain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.