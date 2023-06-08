It's an honour which has never been bestowed on anyone before and Tim Beach can't wait to get to pull on another Central West jersey, this time as club captain.
The Dubbo Roos outside back was one of four players from the club named in the Central West Caldwell Cup side but he has been selected to lead the group as a whole.
Beach was named club captain for Central West at the Country Championship at Tamworth beginning on Saturday, a role which will see him as the leader of all three travelling squads.
Blowes Cup clubs and those in surrounding competitions have one or two club captains but for Beach, he will be the sole recipient of the honour and it's a title he can't wait to explore.
"I'm very stoked and honoured to have that role put on me, I think it's the first time they've done it," he said.
"I'm lucky enough to have that on my resume now, it's a role that I will take very seriously. It's a great honour to have that role.
"I expect plenty of players to display leadership as well, just because that is a title I have it doesn't mean other blokes need to fall off.
"I'm very excited to work with the new coaching staff, Andrew Corcoran is the new coach and I get along with him like a house on fire already."
Beach is one of two Dubbo players who are returning to the Blue Bulls' set-up, with Calub Cook being selected once again after his first appearance in 2022.
With 26 players from Dubbo selected across the male, female and colts sides, Beach is over the moon with seeing a lot of Roos players get picked.
"Two of us were they last year in myself and 'Cooky' (Cook)," he said.
"Jake Styles and Will Michell make their debut, both of those blokes are pretty chuffed.
"They've been playing good footy and they have been two of the most consistent blokes to start the season so I'm not surprised that they got the tap on the shoulders.
"They'll be nervous no doubt but I think you have to go into the competition with the same attitude that you keep playing the same footy you have been doing."
READ ALSO:
Bathurst's Peter Fitzsimmons will captain the side once again while Andrew Corcoran has taken over as head coach.
After losing last year's final, Beach believes there will be a lot of returning players out for redemption when they run out for their first match.
"I think after that loss last year a lot of blokes were upset because we were gunning for three titles in a row and that's never been done in the history of Central West," he said.
"To miss out on that was a real blow but it's certainly lit a fire in the stomachs of those boys who are coming back.
"They want to bring the Caldwell Cup back to where to belong, it's going to be exciting for those new blokes coming in."
This year's squad is drawing on players from competitions like the Oilplus Cup and South West Fuels Cup, with players from smaller clubs being picked.
With just one training session before their first match, Beach doesn't think it will take the Blue Bulls too long to get things going.
"It's bloody exciting, I think it's going to be a good weekend," he said.
"The squad was only selected as of Sunday night so we've got a little bit of work to do on our structure, we are heading up on Friday to Tamworth for training.
"That will be pretty imperative for us to dial it in and lock things down, I don't think it will take that much.
"We've got a lot of players returning and a few new guys who are coming in, they've been picked for a reason.
"It's good to see blokes from Young, Harden and Cootamundra in those sorts of comps get picked."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.