A hat-trick to star fullback Erin Naden has helped lead Bathurst St Pat's to Western league tag glory.
Naden scored three of her side's tries as the Saints defeated Macquarie 32-8 to win the first ever Western League tag title at Apex Oval.
The superstar fullback was named player of the match following the win and humbly downplayed her own involvement in the victory.
"I didn't expect it to be honest, they were pretty lucky tries," she said.
"I had to wait and earn it."
It was a brave effort from Macquarie, with Saxbii Shaw opening the scoring early in the match.
Raidettes coach Kaitlyn Mason was extremely proud of how her young side including Shaw handled the occasion.
"I'm very proud of what the girls have achieved this year," she said.
"I think at the start of the season no one really backed us to be there at the end but credit to our girls for putting in the effort.
"It was a tough loss but you've got to fuel that drive for next year."
As the game went on, St Pat's started to look better and better as Meredith Jones crossed before Naden quickly followed.
A try just on halftime to Lily Booth gave the visitors a 14-4 lead and it wasn't long into the second half until there was more success.
Emily Rhynehart darted over from dummy half before Naden put the game to bed, scoring two more tries to all but seal the win.
A late try to Macquarie's Kimmy Gordon gave the Raidettes something to smile about but it wasn't to be.
Coming into the match off the back of a loss to Macquarie a handful of weeks ago, Naden admitted the group was eager to get their revenge.
"It was really good, they beat us in the first week of finals," she said.
"That made us come out really hard and determined to beat them."
Sunday's win marks the fifth straight title for this current crop of Saints players but their first in the new competition.
Now the queens of Western rugby league, Naden confirmed this premiership is a little more special than some previous ones.
"We have been together for quite a while, we've won Group 10 and to have a new competition, to win the premiership was really good," she said.
Meanwhile, for Macquarie, Mason believes this won't be the last time her side is playing on the final day of the season.
"I think they've just got that drive and want to win for each other," she said.
"We've grown as a team this year, we are only going to get stronger and better.
"It's going to be exciting to see where we can go in the next couple of years."
