The big day is here.
Four premierships will be won at Dubbo's Apex Oval on Sunday and we've got everything you need to know right here.
From where to park through to some expert tips, we've got you covered.
If you need a reminder of who's playing:
The gates at Apex Oval will open at 9am on Sunday.
The ground is located on the corner of Cobra Street and Chelmsford Street.
Entry to the ground is only available via Cobra Street but there are a limited number of parks within the ground.
Adults (over 16 years old): $15
Pensioners/Concessions (must provide a card): $5
Program: $5 for a paper program. QR code program free of charge.
Kids under 16: Free of charge
Payment can be made via cash of EFTPOS.
There will only be one canteen on offer on Sunday and that will be located in the main grandstand.
There will also be a bar running in the main grandstand while another pop-up bar will be on the hill.
The canteen and bars will accept payment via cash and EFTPOS.
After the gates open at 9am, the day will begin with a Welcome to Country from Aunty Marg Walker at 10.20am.
The on-field action will start at 10.30am with Group 10 powerhouse Bathurst St Pat's meeting a Macquarie Raidettes side which defeated them in week one of the finals.
No set times have been given for the three following games due to post-game presentation ceremonies and the potential of extra-time being needed but the planned schedule is as follows:
Macquarie Raidettes v Bathurst St Pat's
Referee: Brodie Easy
RAIDETTES: 1 Makayla McKeown, 3 Shanique Darlington, 4 Katie Kelly, 5 Natasha Fuller, 6 Saxbii Shaw, 7 Tiffany Stanley, 8 Taylah Donnelly, 9 Halle-Jo Sutcliffe, 10 Breighel Thuell, 11 Lilli Rai Campbell; Bench: 12 Molly Peacock, 13 Tori Reynolds, 14 Rachael Forrest, 15 Molly Wilson, 17 Kimmy Gordon, 18 Darci Dwyer. Coach: Kaitlyn Mason.
ST PAT'S: 1 Erin Naden, 2 Maisie Bostjancic, 3 Ebony O'Neill, 4 Lily Booth, 5 Darcie Morrison, 6 Bronte Emanuel, 7 Mish Somers, 8 Sophie Stammers, 9 Emily Rhynehart, 10 Meredith Jones, 11 Hannah Kelly; Bench: 12 Amy Copping, 13 Samantha Hanarahan, 14 Lily Walsh, 15 Elise Woods. Coach: Karah Logan.
Dubbo CYMS v Cowra Magpies
Referee: Nicholas McGrath
CYMS: 1 Rory Madden, 2 Jack Allen, 3 Louis Murphy, 4 Dale Smith, 5 Harry Ritchie, 6 Darryl Cubby, 7 Craig McLean, 8 Illisoni Vonomateiratu, 9 Sullivan Haycock, 10 Jackson Bayliss, 11 Kyjuan Crawford, 12 Bradley Spencer, 13 Jarrod Peachey; Bench: 14 Callan Hollis, 15 Jed McIntosh, 16 Nick Frost, 17 James Monaro, 18 Nik Seaton, 19 Calub Cook, 20 Beau McIntosh, 22 Henry Rousell. Captain-coach: Craig McLean.
MAGPIES: 1 Thomas Thaux, 2 Joshua Weston, 3 Mitchell Hatch, 4 Daniel Hatch, 5 Chris Wilson, 6 Thomas Rose, 7 Darcy Howard, 8 Will Ingram, 9 Jack Nobes, 10 Kyle Kemp, 11 Sam Ingram, 12 Stephen Ingram, 13 Toby Apps; Bench: 14 Jayden Williams, 15 David Doran, 16 Jake Slattery, 17 Lanty Ryan, 18 Vincent Tongia, 19 Stanley Rush, 20 Josh Newling, 23 Phillip Ingram, 24 Brendan Tidswell. Coach: Will Ingram.
Orange Hawks v Lithgow Workies Wolves
Referee: Simon Hartas
HAWKS: 1 Harry Wald, 2 Lucian Smith, 3 Harry Kukla, 4 Ben Meargh, 5 Brodie Tarleton, 6 Jaiden Powyer, 7 Kayden Hoad, 8 Beau Hartley, 9 Billy Morgan, 10 Billy Frail, 11 Matt McKenna, 12 Connor Vardanega, 13 Ethan Young; Bench: 14 Nate Davis, 15 Hunter Mooney, 16 Riley Hoad, 17 Dan Afoa, 18 Koby Whitty, 19 Jim Bone, 20 Latrelle Kennedy. Coach: Jared Brodrick.
WOLVES: 1 Tallan Egan, 2 Riley Hart, 3 Lachie Thompson, 4 Toby Campbell, 5 Dane Aylott, 6 Kaidyn Whittaker, 7 Eli Morris, 8 Cian O'Reagan, 9 Ethan Barrett, 10 Jake Hurst, 11 Hayden Rodham, 12 Braith Green, 13 Bailey Brown; Bench: 14 Tiger Dunn, 15 Cooper Blackman, 16 Donny Jenkins, 17 Alexander Jackson, 18 Aaron Large, 19 Daniel Kable, 20 Hutch Evans, 21 Nate Green, 22 Coen Anderson. Coach: Peter Morris.
Dubbo CYMS v Mudgee Dragons
Referee: Anthony Pond
CYMS: 1 Jeremy Thurston, 2 Ratu Peceli Roko, 3 Jyie Chapman, 4 Tom Hughes, 5 Corey Drew, 6 Claude Gordon, 7 Jordi Madden, 8 Jarryn Powyer, 9 Alex Bonham, 10 James Stanley, 11 Chanse Burgess, 12 Billy Sing, 13 Ben Marlin; Bench: 14 Mitch Cleary, 15 Jaymn Cleary, 16 Jayden Merritt, 17 Tom Stimpson. Coach: Shawn Townsend.
DRAGONS: 1 Jack Littlejohn, 2 Joshwa Wilson-Tuckey, 3 David West, 4 Nathan Orr, 5 Lleyton Lothian, 6 Hayden Carpenter, 7 Pacey Stockton, 8 Casey Burgess, 9 Jack Beasley, 10 Cody Godden, 11 James Goonrey, 12 Jake Durrant, 13 Jayden Brown: Bench: 14 Tom Lawson, 15 Hamish Bryant, 16 Nicholas Bligh, 17 Hudson Brown, 18 Billy Carberry. Coach: Clay Priest.
In case you missed it earlier in the week, we provided an inside look at each of the four games and our reporters from around the region tipped the winners.
You can read the full piece here, but there's a bit of a lean towards Dubbo CYMS in the main game while a few think Cowra could complete a remarkable turn around by claiming premiership glory.
