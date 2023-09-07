Any time your side plays in a grand final it is special but for Macquarie's Tiffany Stanley, a premiership this weekend would be extra special.
A former Dubbo CYMS star, Stanley made the move back to Macquarie prior to the 2022 season, linking up with family and a few close friends.
The arrival of a baby meant she wasn't able to play at all last season but the attacking talent said joining the Raidettes was an easy choice.
"It's been really good, I actually played with Macquarie the first year of the competition," she said.
"It's good to be back. It's not a team, it's a family."
Stanley and the Raidettes will contest the first-ever Western league tag grand final on Sunday at Apex Oval against Bathurst St Pat's.
With a title on the line, the Macquarie gun said it would be amazing to win a premiership with a few close friends.
"Especially with Kaitlyn (Mason) being coach, she is one of my really good friends as well, it would mean a lot to me to win with her," she said.
"It's my first year playing with two of my cousins out there, Kimmy (Gordon) is another of my cousins but we've played together before.
"Her and I haven't won a grand final before so it would be good to win one."
Macquarie defeated Bathurst St Pat's in the opening week of the finals before downing Dubbo CYMS last weekend to book their grand final spot.
Notorious for bringing the juniors through into senior footy, Macquarie has taken another step forward in 2023.
The side finished runners up to Dubbo CYMS in the Group 11 final but the new emerging talents have Stanley believing the club is in great hands.
"That's what I think Macquarie is all about as well, is seeing those young ones up and coming into the team," she said.
"Three of our young ones won their under 17s tag final last week so seeing them step up is great, especially someone like Saxbii (Shaw).
"She is one of our young ones but she plays in the halves so it's good to see her in there."
READ ALSO:
Last weekend, a number of the club's first grade and reserve grade sides cheered on the Raidettes as they defeated their local rivals.
While a lot of the Dubbo fans at Apex Oval will be wearing green and white on Sunday, Stanley is expecting another strong turnout for Macquarie supporters.
"Macquarie are all about being a family and supporting each other," she said.
"I can't wait to see the support this weekend, it's going to be good."
Sunday's match will kick-off at 10:30am.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.