Gulgong is unbeaten this season in the Castlereagh League but captain-coach Brad James knows Saturday's grand final is more than just a match for some.
The Terriers' have dominated the Castlereagh competition this season, winning every match to book a home grand final against Cobar on Saturday.
However, while Billy Dunn Oval will be a sea of blue and white, James confessed the town has been building up to the game all week.
"It would mean everything, this is what you play sport for to win a comp," he said.
"It just happens to coincide with our 100 years and all of that sort of stuff, everyone has got around us.
"Both of the public schools in town are getting kids to dress up as a terrier on Friday, principals are putting letters out in their newsletters.
"It would mean everything to the town."
In the club's 100th year, a title for the Terriers would cap off a historic feat, with the club also likely to win the NSW Rugby League's Clayton Cup.
The Clayton Cup is presented to the senior side with the best record across the state and if Gulgong were to win, their 14 victories this season would be enough to secure the honour.
While there can be some added pressure of entering a grand final undefeated, James admitted they aren't reading too much into it.
"We don't talk about it, there is no external pressure for us other than the newspapers and the beat up that gets," he said.
"We don't actually talk about it, we just keep to our systems and keep doing what we are doing."
Gulgong scored a 34-28 victory over Cobar just two weeks ago and James said his side are embracing this opportunity.
"We are feeling good, when this time of year comes around training is a blessing," he said.
"Everyone is that hyped up, it doesn't get any better than this."
The Roosters have been the second-best side all season and James respects them fully ahead of the grand final.
"They are tough and they are a great club, they are very similar to us," he said.
"It's good playing footy against them because they are there just to play footy, they don't give up trying and hopefully we get chocolates."
The reserve grade grand final between Gilgandra and Coonabarabran will take place between the two proud clubs.
Meanwhile, league tag heavyweights Narromine and Dunedoo will meet in the grand final.
Dunedoo are also undefeated this season while Narromine have lost just one match.
