Cobar Roosters to play Gulgong Terriers in Castlereagh grand final

By Staff Reporters
September 5 2023 - 12:00pm
The Cobar Roosters are quite accustomed to taking the long road, but even by their standards the path taken to the Castlereagh League grand final has been special.

